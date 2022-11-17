I’d imagine that most Salida/Chaffee County residents would agree there is a severe shortage of affordable or attainable housing for our local workforce. The high housing prices advertised in this paper and on real estate sites, etc. are due to forces largely beyond local control – elevated land, materials, labor and transportation costs, etc. – which have driven up the cost to build homes over the last several years.

Perhaps more significant, though, is the fact that this valley has been discovered by a nationwide pool of prospective residents, vacation-home owners and investors who also monitor the real estate listings and generally have more buying power than those who already live and work here. (Full disclosure: My family and I moved here from the Front Range several years ago.)