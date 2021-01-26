I was trying to figure to what to write this morning for this column when I got distracted by the snow.
Every time the white stuff flies, I immediately start thinking about baking.
I have been working on recipes for Super Bowl and Valentine’s day, but it is too early for either of those.
Paul suggested bacon and the lingering smell of the bacon from this morning’s breakfast sealed the deal.
There are many dishes that can be improved with the addition of bacon. Turkey bacon is OK, if that is your thing, but I prefer the real deal. Moderation is the key.
The bacon in the following recipes is not the star ingredient, but really enhances the flavor profile and adds the right touch of saltiness.
Being a military brat for several years, I lived all over the country, including a stint in the South.
The first time I had grits I was maybe 8- or 9-years old and moving from California to Florida. The diner was in a tiny town in Mississippi and grits came with breakfast. They were nothing special – just salt, pepper and a little butter, but for some reason I fell in love.
In the Navy, Paul ate grits sweetened like a breakfast cereal and was not a fan. Appalled, I decided he needed a proper introduction to these hearty grains.
The following recipe for Shrimp and Grits is my favorite way to serve them these days.
Shrimp and Grits
Ingredients:
Make grits for four servings, quick grits are OK, but regular grits are better. If you want creamier grits substitute milk for water.
1 pound large or ½ pound medium shrimp, deveined, cleaned and peeled
3 tablespoons butter
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
6 slices bacon, fried and chopped into pieces
¼ cup lemon juice
¼ to ½ cup sliced scallions or green onions
1 garlic glove, minced
3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped or 2 tablespoons dried
4 dashes chipotle Tabasco sauce
Black pepper to taste.
Prep:
Cook grits according to directions on package. Add butter and cheese, stirring until combined. Cover and set aside.
Brown bacon then drain on paper towels. Add shrimp to the bacon grease and cook until pink, maybe 3 or 4 minutes. Add lemon juice, parsley, Tabasco sauce, pepper, chopped bacon, garlic and onions. Sauté 3 minutes.
Spoon grits into a shallow bowl. Top with the shrimp mixture and serve immediately. Warm bread and/or a small salad will round out this hearty meal.
Bacon Swiss Penne is another hearty dish benefitting from the addition of bacon, and although not as quick as Shrimp and Grits, is a relatively easy dish to prepare.
Bacon Swiss Penne
Ingredients:
12 ounces uncooked penne pasta
13 strips bacon
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch cubes
3 tablespoons butter
6 green onions, chopped
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 cups milk, whole or 2-percent is best
3 cups, or 12 ounces, shredded cheddar cheese
1½ cups shredded Swiss cheese
1½ cups frozen peas, thawed
¾ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon dried thyme
Topping:
¾ cups dried breadcrumbs, I prefer Panko
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Prep:
Cook penne according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon in batches over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain. Reserve 4 teaspoons of drippings. Crumble bacon and set aside.
Sauté chicken in butter and drippings until no longer pink. Add onions and cook 1 minute longer. Stir in flour until blended, gradually add milk. Bring to a boil. Cook, stirring constantly for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cheeses, peas, pepper, thyme and bacon.
Drain penne and add to the chicken mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13 x 9 baking dish or pan.
Combine breadcrumbs and melted butter in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the pasta and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown.
Fruit salad is a good side for this, as it helps cut the richness of the dish.
No reason to forget bacon when making a dessert. These Bacon Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Blondies are indulgent and so tasty. These will take some work but trust me they are worth the effort.
Bacon Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Blondies
Ingredients:
8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1 cup or 2 sticks butter, softened
¾ cup sugar
¾ cups packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 cups or 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
Cheesecake layer:
2 8-ounce cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
¾ cup milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9-inch square pan with aluminum foil, letting the ends extend up and over the sides of the pan. Grease the foil.
Reserve a ¼ cup of crumbled bacon for the top of the brownies. In a bowl, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking soda. Gradually beat into the cream cheese mixture. Stir in chocolate chips and remaining bacon. Press half of the dough into the bottom of the pan.
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs, milk and vanilla, beat on low speed until just blended. Pour over the dough in the pan. Drop the remaining dough by the tablespoon over the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining bacon.
Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before cutting. Lifting from foil, remove from pan. Remove foil and cut into bars.