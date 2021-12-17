‘Build Back Better’ – $1,750,000,000,000: Will it fan inflation?
For decades, inflation has not been a concern for American families, with increases in consumer prices hovering at 2 to 3 percent.
But this era of relative price stability has ended.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics announced this week that for the 12-month period ending the past November, consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 6.8 percent, the largest annual percentage rate increase since June 1982.
Included in the consumer price basket are costs for fuel, food, clothing, housing and new and used cars and trucks, among other items.
Also this week, Social Security benefit recipients received notice that their monthly checks will be increasing by 5.9 percent, also one of the largest increases in years.
However, the difference between rising costs through inflation and the increase in monthly benefit means that retirees – in particular those who are heavily dependent on Social Security to meet living expenses – will be losing ground in what their monthly income will buy.
Of course, it’s not just retirees who bear the financial pain of rising prices. Every consumer, regardless of their employment status or age, pays more for food and other goods and services.
But for those on fixed incomes – such as retirees – the rise in prices means they have limited ability to change their personal situations, to change jobs, work additional hours or change careers.
The simple reason for why prices are rising is too much money chasing too few goods and services.
The jump in inflation comes as no surprise. Many economists predicted the surge in prices following the billions of dollars in federal government disbursements of the past two years – to families and individuals, businesses, state and local governments – to counter effects of the pandemic.
Part of the reason for the surge in prices is because of virus-related disruptions to supply chains for everything from computer chips to bicycles to SUVs to pineapples. The pandemic upended normal and routine supply chains from around the nation and world.
The concern is that prices will continue to rise in the months ahead, which means consumers – and especially retirees and those on fixed incomes – will see further decreases in what their dollars will buy.
The current spike in cost of goods is one of the reasons why some members of Congress oppose President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.75 trillion (at last count) “Build Back Better” social spending package. Opponents believe the federal largesse will further fan inflation’s flames, lowering all consumers’ purchasing power.
How much is $1.75 trillion? If the current population of the U.S. is approximately 329,500,000 (329.5 million), $1.75 trillion ($1,750,000,000,000) amounts to $5,311 in spending per every American counted in the 2020 census.
This is more than just pocket change. On top of the tens of billions of dollars doled out in the past two years, what the spending would mean to inflation for years to come should be a concern, given where inflation is already, and how it’s already impacting consumer prices.
While the package recently passed the U.S. House, largely on a party-line vote, the Senate has not moved on the bill. Yet.
Senators, including Colorado’s Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, should consider the impact the bill would have on all consumers’ pocketbooks and vote “no” on the question in its present form with its current cost and impact on inflation.
— MJB