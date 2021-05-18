FIBArk scaling back
FIBArk announced last week details in the plan to scale back the 2021 festival, looking to put together a program that will appeal to locals while reducing the size and scope of the weekend.
Part of the reason, of course, is the coronavirus continues, and just where Salida and the community will be in relation to the virus next month is not known. Thus, the FIBArk board appears to be taking a cautious approach.
Festival events that are on schedule include the Hooligan and raft races, river dog competition, kayak freestyle and slalom, downriver race, Tenderfoot Hill Climb and other running and mountain bike races. The beer garden continues along with a more locally oriented food array.
Off the schedule are the parade and carnival. And while entertainment is on, there are limitations. This year, the Riverside Park concerts on Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, are ticketed events: for locals, $20; visitors, $40.
In past years – for decades, really – entertainment has been free, which drew significant crowds. To this point, we have not heard criticism of the change, charging for what in the past was free.
Perhaps folks understand the bargain they had in the past and that the free deal had to end at some point. Or that they are willing, at least to a point, of helping to support a traditional event and a weekend they cherish. That said, the Salida chamber noted that ticket sales have been steady.
FIBArk board members note that the weekend is a fundraiser for its youth paddling program, including an introduction to kayaking for fourth-graders.
While many will miss the popular parade and kids will certainly miss the excitement and fun of a carnival, that the weekend will take place is encouraging.
Some other major events, Boom Days in Leadville, for example, have been canceled.
That there will be a FIBArk is an indication, a sign perhaps, that life is returning to some semblance of normality after the upheaval with coronavirus restrictions the past year.
Virus hits The Mail
And speaking of the virus, The Mail had an outbreak with two crew members testing positive in the past two weeks.
As can be expected with a limited staff, the cases did cause some upheaval in getting the newspaper published but, while a bit smaller, the paper did go out as usual on Friday and today.
This is thanks to team members pitching in where needed, working longer hours to cover for those not able to work their normal schedule.
We will be back to normal staffing the rest of this week, at least with regard to the coronavirus.
Close another block?
A letter in Friday’s newspaper asked city officials to extend the F Street summer closure to the half block to the south across Second Street.
Downtown businessman Dick Leavitt wrote that last year’s closure to the two blocks north of Second Street resulted in a loss of more than 50 percent to his business, compared to the year prior.
The letter raises questions, among them, what do other merchants on the block think, and could the city be held liable for damages by its actions which boosted business for some merchants but apparently harmed others?
A year ago, the city made its decision to close the two blocks of F without asking downtown merchants their opinions. Should city officials now extend the closure? Are there reasons for why the block should not be closed to motorized traffic and opened to pedestrians through the summer?
— MJB