Did you know Salida Regional Library District patrons can gain online access to the New York Times from our website?
Currently, no sitting to peruse materials is allowed in the library and our newspapers are put away, so we have increased our online offerings.
The Times is just one online subscription we have added to enhance services that patrons can access from home.
Coming soon will be online access to The Wall Street Journal. Explore the library’s virtual services with just a click on the front page of our website: www.salidalibrary.org.
Other noteworthy resources reached through “just a click” are: learning sites like Mango Languages, Universal Class, Morningstar Investment Research center, K-12 resources and NASA classroom.
From our site you have access to Kanopy movie streaming, Overdrive Digital library, virtual Storytime, online tours and virtual fieldtrips.
And, we have resources for those wanting to stay home and be active in art resources, scavenger hunts, and so much more. All of these found with just two clicks, so check them out.
Also, easily accessible from our website is our card catalog that allows you to check availability of items, place holds and read descriptions of books; https://salida.marmot.org.
But did you know from the card catalog page you also have easy (one click) access to instructions on how to use Libby by Overdrive, access to Salida Digital Archive, as well as a new offering, the Digital Public Library of America?
Although things at the library are “modified,” we continue to look forward and plan for the next season of programs, evaluate our offerings and set goals for the upcoming year.
In 2017 we worked on a strategic plan for 2018-2020. Now, I have begun the process of outlining our plan for the 2021-2024 strategic plan.
We are proud we were able to reach our goals set forth in the last plan and look forward to working again with the community to build an even stronger community resource.
Community input is such an essential part of this process and we look forward to receiving feedback when the community surveys are available in February.
How about some reading suggestions for December?
For the little kiddos: “Meditation Station” by Susan Katz; “Science for Babies” (various topics in this series) by Chris Ferrie; “Max and Bird” by Ed Vere; and “I Promised” by LeBron James.
For the big kids: “The Land of Stories” by Chris Colfer; “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney; “The Nebula Secret” by Trudi Trueit; and “11 Before 12” by Lisa Greenwald.
Teens: “Kind of a Big Deal” by Shannan Hale; “Fighting Words” by Kimberly Bradley; “How It Went Down” by Kekla Magoon; and “Instant Karma” by Marissa Meyer.
Adults: “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson; “Dolly Parton: My Life in Lyrics” - biography; “Murder in Old Bombay” by Nev March; and “The Mustangers” by Andrew Fenady.
Upcoming Closures during the Holidays are Dec. 24, 25, 31 and January 1.
Happy Reading!
Susan Matthews is the director of the Salida Regional Library District.