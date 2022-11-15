As I was dusting off my recipe boxes this past weekend, I starting thinking about Thanksgiving dinners with friends and family and remember the years in college when fixing a turkey was simply too much food and going home wasn’t possible. 

I still tried to fix something amazing, usually for a group of buddies in the same boat I was in. No one cared what we ate – what we all enjoyed was the kinship, lots of laughing, cheap wine and really, really bad movies. 