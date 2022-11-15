As I was dusting off my recipe boxes this past weekend, I starting thinking about Thanksgiving dinners with friends and family and remember the years in college when fixing a turkey was simply too much food and going home wasn’t possible.
I still tried to fix something amazing, usually for a group of buddies in the same boat I was in. No one cared what we ate – what we all enjoyed was the kinship, lots of laughing, cheap wine and really, really bad movies.
We called this movie binge “cinema schlock night,” and we would gather and watch three or four movies back to back. Now I am not talking quality films. I remember titles like “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes,” “Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” “Amazon Women on the Moon” and anything from Monty Python.
Fortunately, we all had better taste in food than entertainment. In our defense, we were just a bunch of goofy theater and film students trying to have a good time.
Porchetta Pork
Tenderloin
One recipe I enjoyed making was Porchetta Pork Tenderloin. This is not nearly as costly as a beef tenderloin, but just as impressive bacon wrapped with herbs.
Ingredients:
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 heads of garlic, halved crosswise
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, coarsely chopped
4 sprigs rosemary
1 tablespoon fennel seeds
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1½ pound pork tenderloin
4 slices bacon
Prep:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine minced garlic, chopped rosemary, fennel seeds, salt and 1 tablespoon olive oil until well combined. Season with black pepper.
Rub garlic mixture all over the pork tenderloin. Line the bottom of a large baking dish with rosemary sprigs and set the tenderloin on top. Wrap bacon around the pork, making sure to tuck the ends of the bacon slices under the tenderloin. Place halved garlic heads around the meat and drizzle garlic with the remaining olive oil.
Roast until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the tenderloin reads 145 degrees, about 40 to 45 minutes. Check right at 40 minutes so you don’t overcook the meat. Transfer to a cutting board to rest 10 minutes before slicing.
Eggnog Bundt Cake
Eggnog Bundt Cake has always been a holiday favorite, and the boozy rum glaze makes this perfect for parties.
Bundt Cake Ingredients:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup butter, room temperature
1½ cups sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons gold rum
1 cup eggnog, room temperature
Rum Glaze Ingredients:
1¼ cups powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon eggnog
2 tablespoons gold rum
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter and flour a 10-cup Bundt pan. Tap out any excess flour. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, cream butter and sugar together. Scrap down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add eggs one at a time, ensuring each egg is well incorporated before adding the next. Add rum and vanilla, mixing until combined.
Add 1/3 of the flour mixture, in three additions, alternating with eggnog. Mix on low speed until well combined. Scrape down the bowl and mix another 30 seconds.
Pour batter into the prepared Bundt pan, leveling off the batter. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until cake springs back when touched and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Allow cake to cool in pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack. Remove cake from pan and allow to cool completely.
Whisk together powdered sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add vanilla, eggnog and rum, whisking until smooth. Pour over the cooled cake.
Pear Salad with
Roasted Pear
Vinaigrette
Pear Salad with Roasted Pear Vinaigrette is a perfect holiday salad and a treat for any vegetarians you may be entertaining.
Roasted Pear Vinaigrette Ingredients:
1 large ripe pear, peeled, cored and cut in half
1/3 cup olive oil plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
2 to 3 teaspoons honey
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
Salad Ingredients:
1 head red leaf or romaine lettuce, washed and coarsely chopped
2 ripe pears, cored and thinly sliced
1 cup candied walnuts
1/3 cup crumbled blue or Gorgonzola cheese
¼ red onion, thinly sliced
1/3 cup pomegranate seeds
Prep:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place pear halves on a baking sheet and drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Roast pear for 10 to 15 minutes or until soft. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature.
To make vinaigrette, place the roasted pear, remaining 1/3 cup olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, shallot, honey, salt and pepper in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
To assemble salad, place lettuce in a large bowl. Top with sliced pears, candied walnuts, cheese, red onion and pomegranate seeds. When ready to serve, drizzle with pear vinaigrette and serve immediately.