Although we are still running on modified schedules and accessibility at the library all seems to be running well: our toys are put away from extra handling, the computers are appointment-only, our programs are limited in size and patrons have been encouraged to grab their materials (after sanitizing) and then leave, allowing others an opportunity to browse, keeping our numbers of inside activity to the allotted amount.
One surprising trend we have seen, just in the last week, is more people wanting to access the library without a face covering.
And, per procedure based on health guidelines, they are turned away at the front.
I wish I could say folks have left without incident, but unfortunately it’s not the case each time.
I would ask that community members realize when staff ask you to follow the health guidelines and put on a mask, or to make sure a mask covers your face, they are merely doing their job, it’s not personal, they are following the rules.
COVID-19 is not over, despite one particular patron’s exclamation that it was. We really appreciate you and want to keep serving you through this tough time.
Moving on… Each year we are asked by more and more folks for classes that help our aging population prepare for all aspects of retirement and we are excited to announce our Boomer Series.
This five part series can really be for any adult who has questions on any of our prepared topics.
The series is designed to help members of the Baby Boomer Generation prepare for some major changes that are just around the corner.
Topics covered include estate planning, health and wellness, medical forms, nutrition and Social Security questions and answers.
All of our sessions will be led by local experts and are planned to take place in the library, with the exception of Social Security.
This December 10th forum will be held virtually, but also have an in-house viewing option.
If you are interested in any of these topics, call the library to reserve your spot for one session or all five.
Other noteworthy happenings:
If you have an interest in writing, by demand, we are continuing our Monday Writer’s Group for our 18 and older age group. Weekly 10-11:30 a.m.
Another 18 and older age group event is our adult game night.
Maybe you just need an hour out of the house to chat with other adults and have a good time. This is for you. Meeting 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
Are you an elementary or middle schooler who likes to create with Legos? We are having a Lego building competition 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 7. We will have prizes by age group and building criteria.
After an unfortunate postponement, the extremely popular Middle school trivia will be back 4:15-5 p.m. Nov. 10.
“Nailed It” craft night has been a big hit, allowing non creative and creative folks to come together, create, talk and laugh. Our next meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
Escape room club is for all ages. Bring a friend, your family, or yourself and learn about escape rooms. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Please remember to call in advance to register for any program, wear a mask and have some fun.
Susan Matthews is director of the Salida Regional Library District.