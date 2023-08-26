I get it. Losing is hard. We’ve all had to face the feeling that somehow, despite our best efforts, we didn’t win.
I was a golf professional in my younger years and – like all sports competitors – what kept me motivated after losing was getting a little better for the next round. You don’t attack the person or team that beat you, that gets you nowhere. You learn new talents, get stronger and acquire new skills to prepare to win the next one. Be a good sport, like your parents taught you.
Recently, a group of election-deniers has attacked me personally and accused me of not being transparent or of violating federal or state election laws. Anyone who knows me knows that is not true. Groups like this one have popped up here in Colorado and nationally and are aggressively selling their brand of “loser logic,” that their loss was a result of some sort of misbehavior in the election system.
When I played golf, it was that guy who got angry and blamed his bad tee shot on someone who sneezed behind him as he was swinging.
Don’t buy what these election deniers are selling, and let’s keep our eye on the ball.
Colorado’s elections are referred to as the “gold standard” of the U.S. election laws for good reason: open to every eligible voter, fair, transparent, secure, accessible. Let’s take pride in that achievement, despite others wanting to tear it down.
In 2013, I was part of a large coalition of people (both Republicans and Democrats) who fought hard to make Colorado’s election laws safer, more accurate and up-to-date. And I support the bipartisan county clerks association at the capitol every year to make sure it works at a local level for local voters. Colorado elections laws are built to support you, the voter.
People who argue for a hand count of ballots don’t understand that it is the least accurate and most expensive way to conduct an election. Let’s not go backward. We have saved millions of dollars and made our elections systems much more accurate since 2013.
Colorado has multiple ways to stop voter fraud, ensuring no one votes more than once, death records checks remove people from voter rolls, and bipartisan citizen audits make sure there’s no hanky-panky. We have state laws that are conducted by local offices. You may have heard about a dead person voting or someone who tried to vote someone else’s ballot. That means the system caught the culprit and the system works.
I welcome the people who have questions about the elections system. It gives me an opportunity to show how effectively voting works in Colorado. We are consistently in the top three or four states for the percentage of voters who participate in elections. That means more voices are heard in our state, and that makes our government more representative of the people who live here.
What is disturbing is the assumption that somehow the system is not working for democracy; the false accusations that there is “cheating." Colorado voters can sign up to track your ballot through the entire process: from when it’s printed, when you get it in the mail – and ultimately, when it is counted by our office.
At risk from all of this is the shared sense of who and what we are in Chaffee County. We share schools, sports teams, jobs, towns, hobbies, churches, friends, families and a connection to the outdoors that ties us all together and is unique from everywhere else in Colorado. It’s not healthy to point fingers, blame and mistrust someone who just votes differently than you.
It is difficult not to take recent accusations against me personally. I admit, some days it gets me down. My employees don’t deserve the harassment, nor do my family and friends. But mostly I worry that the crazy talk will inspire someone who doesn’t understand the process to harm someone or worse. That’s not who we are.
But most importantly, I want the citizens of Chaffee County to know that they can have confidence that when they cast their ballots, they are counted fairly and accurately by my office. And let the best candidate or issue win.
Lori Mitchell is Chaffee County clerk and recorder.