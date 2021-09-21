by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
Staying with quick and easy recipes for weeknight meals, I have pulled a few more dishes that will have your family and guests clamoring for seconds. Flavorful and satisfying, dinner doesn’t get much easier.
Classic Shrimp
Scampi
Classic Shrimp Scampi is easy to prepare and will only take 30 minutes to get to the table. You will want to make sure your shrimp are peeled and deveined prior to starting dinner, and try to get raw shrimp. They are a little more work but have so much more flavor.
Ingredients:
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
12 ounces linguine
1¼ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/3 cup olive oil
5 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/3 cup dry white wine; I like Pinot Grigio for its fruity flavor
Juice of a half lemon, plus wedges for serving
4 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces
¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
Parmesan cheese, for garnish if desired
Prep:
Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Add pasta, cooking according to directions. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain.
Meanwhile, season shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook just until the garlic is golden, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are pink, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove shrimp to a plate and add wine and lemon juice to the skillet. Simmer until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes.
Return shrimp and any juices on the plate to the skillet along with the linguine, butter and ½ cup of the reserved pasta water. Cook, tossing the pasta until the butter is melted and the shrimp are hot, about 2 minutes. Add more of the reserved water if needed. Season with salt and pepper if needed. Stir in parsley and serve with lemon wedges and Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Basic 30-Minute
Beef Stroganoff
Some classic beef stroganoff recipes can take hours to prepare. This Basic 30-Minute Beef Stroganoff beats what you will get in most restaurants and is tasty enough to ensure your family will clean their plates.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 pound flank steak
Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper
½ stick butter
1 medium white onion, finely chopped
1 pound white mushrooms, sliced
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1¾ cups chicken stock
¼ cup white vermouth
½ cup sour cream
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
12 ounces egg noodles, cooked according to package directions
Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Prep:
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Season steak with salt and pepper. Cook, in two batches, without turning until golden brown on one side and mostly cooked through. Transfer to a plate.
Add butter and onion to the skillet, seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to soften, 1 to 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes more. Sprinkle flour over vegetables and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in stock and vermouth, stirring and cooking until thickened, 6 to 8 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in sour cream, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and beef. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon over a platter or large bowl of the prepared noodles and garnish with the parsley.
Creamy Pumpkin Pasta with Pine Nut
Gremolata
Creamy Pumpkin Pasta with Pine Nut Gremolata sounds fancy but can be prepared with pantry staples in just about 25 minutes and is a great way to showcase pumpkin in something not sweet.
Ingredients:
12 ounces rigatoni pasta
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
12 fresh sage leaves
¼ cup pine nuts, toasted and roughly chopped
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
Salt and pepper
1 can pure pumpkin
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
¼ cup heavy cream
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Prep:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, drain and return pasta to the pot. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add sage and cook until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a paper-towel-lined plate. When cool, crumble into pieces. Toss sage, pine nuts and lemon zest together in a bowl.
Add remaining oil, shallot and garlic to the saucepan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Add pumpkin, Parmesan cheese, heavy cream, nutmeg and ½ cup of the reserved pasta water. Cook until slightly thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with more salt if desired. You can use an immersion or standard blender to puree until smooth if desired. Add pasta and stir to combine. Add more pasta water if sauce seems too thick. Serve sprinkled with the pine nut gremolata.