“When my neighbor comes over to visit, she stands in the entryway while my Aussie, Annie, exuberantly jets around the house for a full two minutes before stopping in front of her to say hello” – Joe.
“It’s 9 a.m. I am settling down for a second cup of coffee, and here comes my schnauzer, Lucy, dashing around the coffee table in pure glee. I clutch my mug until the joyful spree comes to an end and Lucy contentedly settles at my feet”– Patty.
These happy dogs simply had an incredible outburst of energy known as the “zoomies.”
“Generally speaking, dog zoomies happen when dogs are feeling happy and excited,” said Amelia Wilber, a dog behavior consultant. “It’s just good fun for your pup.”
According to the American Kennel Club, the zoomies, technically known as Frantic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs), is just another weird, but normal, canine behavior that serves the purpose of releasing pent-up energy.
This natural canine phenomenon of silly antics occurs most often in puppies and younger dogs but can happen in dogs of all ages and breeds. It features frantic, repetitive behavior, such as racing around, spinning in circles and jumping up and down.
Veterinarians and animal behaviorists say there is no cause for alarm with these short-lived euphoric explosions of energy, as long as there is room for your pup to run without risk of injury to him, others or objects in his path.
Although the reasons for zoomies might not be clear, animal experts agree there are some likely explanations.
Dogs may be releasing built-up tension after stressful events such as a bath or a visit to the vet.
When outside, a crisp cool morning, a trip to the beach or a first snow may set them off. Then once inside, they might go crazy again, running to warm up.
Our pets often get so excited playing keep away or fetch that they begin to go bonkers. Hearing the word “toy” or “out” or seeing a special person or another dog may trigger a bout of zany wildness. One veterinarian says dogs are simply celebrating “feel good” moments.
Almost always, dog zoomies are a positive response, but occasionally they are triggered by a sharp, unexpected pain in the hind area, such as a flea bite, which spooks them to run.
Several dog trainers say it is common for zoomies to happen in the morning or evening, which may be a result of the built-in biological hunting rhythms from their wolf ancestors.
Usually zoomies do not occur more than once a day, if that often, and can happen no matter how much you exercise your dog. However, if your pet’s zoomies begin to get out of hand, he may need more physical activity or mental stimulation.
In general, dog zoomies are pure canine fun and the sign of a happy, healthy dog. They are hilarious and entertaining. Enjoy them and laugh. Your dog is.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.