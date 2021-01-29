Community awards: ‘Thanks for great help’
Like many other events impacted by the coronavirus, the Salida Chamber’s community awards were presented virtually in a video on Jan. 22.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, and Josh Hadley, county emergency medical services director, were recognized as Woman and Man of the Year, fitting honors given that both dealt with the virus over the past 10 months.
In presenting the award to Ms. Carlstrom, the chamber said she “made a significant positive difference throughout the pandemic with her stellar communication, expertise and teamwork in monitoring the health of our community.”
Like many of her peers in similar positions across the state and nation, Ms. Carlstrom was thrust into a critical role in dealing with the virus.
In Chaffee County, Ms. Carlstrom has been and is the point person dealing with the virus. She and her team at the public health office have been – among other things – giving daily updates on cases, applying state standards and changes in rules and regulations, tracking virus contacts, answering questions from a concerned public and now leading the drive to vaccinate county residents.
In many instances, she and her team have – and still are – dealing with life and death issues on a daily basis, as well as handling questions involving business operations and individual care and work arrangements.
These are duties and tasks that are far beyond what county public health offices have been dealing with routinely over the years.
From what we at The Mail have seen and see, Ms. Carstrom and her team have handled the pandemic crisis well, as professionals on the one hand and as caring community members on the other.
The award and recognition are richly deserved.
Mr. Hadley and his EMS team members have also been dealing on the front lines of the virus. On every emergency call, team members were never certain if or how the virus might play into whatever they might be facing in a given emergency.
Mr. Hadley has worked in the county EMS department for some 20 years, the past four years as its director.
Elaine Allemang, Salida Community Center director, received the 2020 From the Heart Award for her efforts in the commodity food program. For much of the past year the program has coordinated food distribution to some 800 people every month, up from the 200 to 300 per month of past years.
Barbara Pearson-Sawyer received the Vaqueros’ Wanted: Not Dead But Alive Award for her community involvement and in particular her sponsorship of the Adopt-A-Grandparent program. AAG helps support seniors who may not have family nearby to help them with their needs.
Anytime Fitness owners Daniel and Roxanne Sachtleben won the Entrepreneurs of the Year Award for their innovations in a trying year.
The Chamber honored The Alliance as Business of the Year for its programs and services assisting victims of domestic violence. The Alliance has been providing services in the county for decades.
Congratulations to award winners. It’s unfortunate that your friends, the community members you have served and assisted, could not be present to say “Thank you!” in person for your efforts, for your great help and for your work.
George Blake 100!
World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, Salida’s George Blake celebrates 100 years today.
A long-time Salida resident, this past summer and fall, Mr. Blake raised some $10,000 for those less fortunate through his 100 walks effort, just one more way he has found to serve his country and his community.
Happy 100th! Mr. Blake! Thank you for your service.
– MJB