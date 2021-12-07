“Wow, Mom! You put a real tree in my living room and dangled shiny toys on it. I can’t wait to play!”
That is how your feline friend probably sees your Christmas tree and all the holiday additions to your house. Sadly, what he sees as fun could be harmful if you do not follow simple safety tips.
Cats by their nature are drawn to trees. They climb them, scratch them and hide in them. Your Christmas tree is no exception.
Be certain your tree is well anchored to prevent the kitty from knocking it down, damaging it and its decorations and, even worse, hurting himself or others.
Cover the water in the tree stand with aluminum because it could contain pesticides, fertilizers and chemicals that keep the tree green. A few drinks are poisonous to your cat.
Also harmful to your cat is his ingesting any part of the tree because it can cause intestinal inflammation or obstructions. An artificial tree is likely to be less tempting for “dining.”
Hang the more fragile ornaments out of your cat’s reach and completely avoid tinsel. Eating those can inflame or even puncture intestines as well as cause obstructions.
The best advice is to keep your cat away from the Christmas tree if you are not there to watch his antics. Place your tree in a room that can be closed off if you are not home.
Our cats love to “help” wrap packages, which is fine if you are there to safely “play” along. If you have to leave, secure the paper, ribbons and bows away from your furry gift wrapper. These too can cause serious gastrointestinal issues.
Electrical cords are also a temptation for felines. They could be burned or receive an electrical shock biting into a cord. If they become entangled in them, they can pull down whatever the cord is attached to. It is an easy task to secure and cover these temptations from Mr. Curious.
Candles and fireplaces are potential hazards. Candles can be knocked over, causing fires. Use battery operated ones that are safe and just as festive. Use fireplace shields/guards to prevent fur from being singed and paws burned.
Some plants are poisonous. Poinsettias have mild toxic effects. More dangerous are holly, mistletoe, lilies and amaryllis. If your fur ball is extra adventurous, perhaps you should decorate with artificial flora.
Human foods can make cats sick. Offer a few treats to keep them happy, but see that they do not comprise more than 10 percent of their diet. Avoid foods that can make your cat sick. These include fatty foods, foods high in sodium and dairy foods.
If your pet develops diarrhea or begins to vomit, and you suspect he ate what he shouldn’t have, call your vet. Keep poison hotline numbers close at hand: ASPCA Poison Control, 888-426-4435, or Pet Poison Hotline, 800-213-6680.
Finally, in this season of guests, noise and chaos, lower your cat’s stress, especially that of seniors, by maintaining his regular routine of food and play. Provide a quiet place for his “escape” with food, water, litter box, favorite toy and cozy place to nestle.
Our cats are curious, adventurous and playful, and the holidays offer many temptations. Make this year “cat friendly” to keep the season merry and bright.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.