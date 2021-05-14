Not for the first time I wondered what point I was trying to prove by standing thigh deep in frigid water under brooding skies while an icy wind numbed exposed flesh to the extent I could barely feel the grip of the fly rod in my hand.
Two hours of working my way upstream had led me to this spot where I’d stood the last 45 minutes, having located secure footing among the slick, weed-covered rocks of the riverbed. My legs felt like stumps, little more than a dull ache emanating from where my feet apparently were.
Once, a few minutes after having arrived at this location, my indicator had been pulled aggressively beneath the river’s surface by what hinted at being a large fish. Raising my rod tip sluggishly in response, several feet of line were stripped from the reel as the fish darted for deeper water before the line went suddenly slack and I uttered an epithet skyward.
Rerigging my line had taken twice as long as it should, owing to wet, pinched fingers and the difficulty of manipulating slender tippet in the wind and flat light, yet here I still stood, working the same piece of water, telling myself if one fish was there, surely there must be another.
There is a classic experiment in Psychology 101 where a pigeon pecks at a disc, and a piece of food is released as reward. Over time, the frequency of the food released is scaled back, until the pigeon will peck at the disc a thousand times still expecting success. While it might be easy to mock the pigeon’s persistence, as a fresh breeze ruffled the water’s surface I pondered how close to the pigeon an angler often comes.
My fishing companions were spread out along a half-mile stretch of river, mingled with other anglers imbued with the same bent, all when wisdom surely dictated being elsewhere. What, I wondered, lay at the root of my apparent intent. Glancing around from time to time, I’d observed most others in the act of catching and landing fish, yet success, if you so chose the term, eluded me. Show yourself to be above the insecurity that accompanies failure, I told myself, head to shore and thaw out.
Just then, a rise form dimpled the surface, an easy casting distance upstream from where I stood. Although recently hatched mayflies dotted the water’s surface, the fish on this river were acknowledged as notoriously fickle when it comes to expending energy surface-feeding. Why bother, when the nutrient-rich river bottom provided all the sustenance they required? Many an angler has been lured onto the rocks of disappointment by the site of a rising fish, only to change their rig to a dry fly and not see another riser all day.
Another rise form. Then another. By the size of the dimples I guessed them juvenile fish, little more than fodder for the bigger ones that lurked below. I decided to leave them be, to continue my quest, Ahab-like, for more substantial rewards.
Ten further fruitless minutes followed, and I recalled the sage observation of a fellow guide who, when an angler had expressed disappointment at landing only one small fish, replied, “Ah, but there is a chasm of difference between one fish, and no fish.”
I looked upstream. Two more rises. I reeled in my line and despite clumsy fingers, cut off nymphs and rerigged my line for a dry fly. Within a few minutes I’d landed two fish that if, laid end to end, would likely measure only half the length and girth of those caught by others. I decided that was good enough, reeled in my line and made my way precariously to shore, little ability to feel the contour of the riverbed beneath my feet.
Setting down my rod, I alternately walked in circles and stamped my boots. Circulation slowly returned as I watched other anglers continue their own, solitary quests.
Upstream, at the foot of the dam below, several apparently well-fed pelicans bobbed and circled in the eddies of the outflow, beaks resting against their puffed out chests, to all intent bemused at the human spectacle before them.
That evening, sitting in the warmth of our cabin, a hot shower and bourbon having long since chased away the last vestiges of cold, laughter bubbled and flowed like the river outside our door as the day’s stories were embellished and exchanged. One fish, a hundred fish, it really mattered not, and I felt gratitude for both the company and the place to which the river, that day, had taken me.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.