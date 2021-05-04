Happy Cinco de Mayo, a holiday celebrated in the U.S. and Mexico to celebrate Mexican heritage and Mexico’s freedom from France following the 1862 defeat of the French at the Battle of Puebla in Mexico.
For most Americans it is a welcome springtime celebration and a chance to enjoy some Mexican food favorites, margaritas, cerveza and good times with friends. Parties are likely to still be limited this year, so don’t forget to take a plate to a neighbor, friend or someone else in need.
Tamale Pie
This Tamale Pie is easy to make, feeds a crowd economically and is a little different than the usual recipe in the way it is prepared.
Typically, tamale pies consist of ground beef with a cornbread topping. This recipe uses cornbread as the base.
I will admit I was skeptical at first, because I thought the cornbread would be a soggy mess. I have never been so happy to be so wrong. Even smothered in enchilada sauce and loaded with beef and cheese the cornbread remains intact.
Ingredients:
1 box of corn muffin mix, Jiffy is great
1 large egg
½ cup sour cream
½ cup canned cream corn
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, finely diced
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 garlic cloves, minced
1-pound lean ground beef
1 cup red enchilada sauce, divided
1 cup medium cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup Monterey jack cheese, shredded
Green onions and/or black olive for garnish, if desired
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a large cast iron or oven-safe skillet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the corn muffin mix, egg, sour cream and creamed corn. Transfer to the prepared skillet and bake until golden, about 20 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When oil is shimmering add onion, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until onions are soft. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add ground beef, breaking up the meat with a spatula or wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain fat. Stir in ½ cup of the enchilada sauce.
Poke the entire surface of the cornbread with a fork and pour the enchilada sauce over the top. Add beef and top with the cheeses. Cover with aluminum foil and bake until cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Switch oven to broil and bake until the cheese is golden, about 5 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with green onions and olives.
Note: if you want to spice this up, add a can of green chilis to the meat with the onions and garlic.
Shrimp Enchiladas in Sour Cream Sauce
Shrimp may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Mexican food, but down in Miami many of the street tacos have some kind of fish, rather than beef.
Shrimp Enchiladas in Sour Cream Sauce may just be the unexpected treat your guests will love. This recipe serves four, so feel free to double or triple the ingredients needed to feed your crowd.
Ingredients for the filling:
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 medium onion, finely diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and minced
1½ to 2 pounds shrimp, shells removed, deveined and chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients for the cream sauce:
4 tablespoons butter
1 ½ cups milk, whole is best
½ cup sour cream
1 4.5-ounce can green chilis
1 ½ teaspoons cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Additional ingredients:
8 medium corn tortillas
1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
Pico de Gallo, picante or street taco sauce
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add onion, bell pepper and jalapeno, cooking until softened, about 7 minutes. Add shrimp, salt and pepper. Cook until shrimp is pink and cooked through, 5 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter and whisk in the flour. Cook 1 minute. Add milk and sour cream, whisking until there are no lumps in the sauce. Add green chilis, cumin and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until slightly thickened, 5 minutes.
To assemble the enchiladas, spread a thin layer of the sauce into a 13 x 9 baking pan. Spoon about a 1/3 cup of the shrimp mixture into the middle of a tortilla and sprinkle cheese on top. Roll tortilla and place seam side down in the baking pan. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. Pour the cream sauce over the top of the enchiladas and top with the remaining cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted, and the sauce is bubbly, about 30 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and top with Pico de Gallo, salsa or taco sauce if desired.