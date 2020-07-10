Huddled in the lee of a belt of poplars along the edge of the field, we stood waiting on the plane, collars upturned and hands buried deep in the pockets of our jackets. The poplars bent and swayed before a stiff southerly that brought with it frequent rain squalls interspersed with short periods of watery sunshine.
While five days work this early in the season would provide a much needed paycheck, part of me hoped the phone would ring and it would be the pilot, calling to say the weather was too rough to fly. If it was cold and wet here, I could only imagine what it would be like further up in the mountains, towards the headwaters of the Mohaka.
The field on which we stood, when not being used for sheep pasture, served as a temporary airstrip for an occasional small fixed-wing aircraft, usually a top-dresser, but a few times a year as a take off point for hunters and anglers accessing the Kaimanawa Ranges to the south. John, on whose farm the landing strip was located, stood with us clad in gumboots, shorts and a woolen Swandri, seemingly impervious to the weather.
“Reckon you blokes’ll be fine up there,” he offered. “Weather’s supposed to break sometime tonight, maybe tomorrow.”
Easy for him to say, I thought. We’d just spent the last hour and a half sitting in the warmth of his kitchen while his wife, Robin, kept the tea pot filled and spread lashings of marmalade on homemade scones to-die-for. I thought about offering to trade places with him, but decided against.
I knew we’d be alright. Steve, the other guide on the trip, could start a fire with a wet newspaper in the middle of a hailstorm, and we had more than enough food to keep the flames of metabolism burning. Still, at such times the lure of a warm hearth always tugs at the heartstrings.
I looked over at our clients, four thirty-something guys from Auckland who’d signed on for an Upper Mohaka cast-and-blast. We’d set up a base camp for a couple of nights while they hunted for red deer then float out, fishing as we went, camping two more nights on the river. They seemed like a good bunch, eager to go despite the weather.
Robin poked her head from around the gate leading to the field. “Pilot just called. The plane is twenty minutes away.” Alea iacta est, I thought.
Steve and I tossed a coin. I’d ride in on the first flight with the raft, two of the clients and as much gear as we could load. The landing next to the river promised to be interesting.
Nicknamed the Footie Field on account of its diminutive length, the airstrip spanned a bluff a hundred feet high located on the inside of a horseshoe bend in the river. From the air, it resembled little more than a bare strip in the middle of the bush, like someone had ripped off a bandaid, and taken all the vegetation with it.
With little room to play with, pilots had to approach at close to stalling speed, and once touched down there was nothing much to do except hope the brakes worked as they should.
As the pilot flew back to collect the second load I and my two companions would carry the raft down to the river, and while I inflated and rigged it, they would ferry whatever gear was still left up on the side of the strip. Once rigged, we’d have an easy hour float to our chosen base camp for the first two nights.
Soon, we heard the approach of the plane, appearing first as a speck then growing larger and louder until it circled the field and, crabbing sideways in the southerly, touched down.
We packed our gear inside according to the pilot’s direction then last thing, just as I was climbing aboard, Robin appeared, placing a tin foil package in my hands.
“I baked a few more scones,” she smiled. I thanked her sincerely, and thought once more about asking John if he’d mind trading places.
The pilot gunned the engine and we bounced our way down the field then lifted off. Airborne, he circled one time, gaining altitude, then pointed the nose in the direction of the mountains, shrouded in cloud.
