Working at my desk a few weeks ago, I heard some commotion from what seemed to be above me on the flat roof, almost a stomping sound, maybe someone walking around, but it was a beat and had somewhat of a rhythm.
I looked out the window toward the alley, poked my head outside my office to see if anyone else was hearing this. Then I remembered we have drums in our children’s outside area. I walked over and saw the young culprit banging away, with a smile on her face. Since then, whenever I feel the reverberation, I too smile.
Our children’s outdoor area may be small scale, but it is packed with fun activities. Partially shaded and secure, it includes the aforementioned drums, a reading pod chair, a pint-sized picnic table to be used for reading or a place to color or play with manipulatives. We also have magnetic boards where kids play with shaped, colors animals and gears. Chalk for the pathway allows kids to explore their own creativity. Soon to come is another reading nook with a small climbing wall on the side.
I am still a bit biased, maybe envious of the drum playing – maybe it stems from being told as a child I couldn’t play drums because it “wasn’t lady-like” – we could spend a full article delving into the psychology of that, but won’t.
Music for little ones is so valuable. For young children, music allows them to express their power and meaning beyond their words. An article on the support of brain research in the magazine Child Care Exchange stated, “Music and music experiences support the formation of important brain connections that are being established over the first three years of life.”
Music by nature is a social experience, often shared with others through singing, dancing and playing instruments – helping children develop positive social-emotional skills. Of course, being able to hold an instrument and create sound helps with gross and fine motor skill development, balance and coordination. And, music provides opportunities to practice patterns, counting and memory skills.
Starting Monday, July 5, Salida Regional Library will hold a “Monday Music Morning” for kids (ages 0-5) and their parent/caretaker, at 9:30 am. This will be a four-week program and drop-ins are welcome. It is not necessary to attend all four sessions. This program, led by Katie Crane, will be an informal, simple music and movement class allowing adult and child a chance to get out of the house, play with music and socialize. We hope to see you there!
Susan Matthews is director of Salida Regional Library.