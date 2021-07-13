July is National Berry Month, a celebration I can get behind since I have never met a berry I didn’t love. So, you can imagine my dismay when I was telling one of my coworkers about my raspberry and strawberry plants blooming and she informed me she disliked berries. All berries, not just a certain type. I never heard of such a thing and was so surprised I walked away without asking why she doesn’t like them.
Anyway, some species of blackberries and raspberries of the genus Rubus have been cultivated since the 17th century. Smooth-skinned blueberries and cranberries of the genus Vaccinium have been cultivated in the United States for more than 100 years.
The marionberry, one of my favorites, is a cultivar of blackberry developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Oregon State University in the 1940s. It is the most common blackberry cultivated and accounts for more than half of all blackberries produced in Oregon.
Spicy Grilled Pork
Tenderloin with
Blackberry Sauce
Spicy Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Blackberry Sauce is a good way to try blackberries in a savory application. Jerk seasoning brings the heat in this dish while sweet blackberry sauce keeps the heat in check.
Ingredients:
2 ¾-pound pork tenderloins
1 tablespoon olive oil
1½ tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2/3 cup seedless blackberry preserves
¼ cup Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons rum or orange juice; you can use 1 of each
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger
Prep:
Preheat your grill to 350 to 400 degrees, or on medium high heat. Remove the silver from the tenderloins, leaving a thin layer of fat for flavor. Brush tenderloins on all sides with oil and rub with jerk seasoning, salt and pepper.
Grill tenderloins, with the grill lid down, 10 minutes on each side or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the tenderloin reads 160 degrees. Remove from grill, tent with aluminum foil and let rest 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together preserves, mustard, rum/orange juice, orange zest and ginger in a small saucepan and cook over low heat 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Cut pork diagonally into thin slices, arrange on a serving platter and drizzle blackberry sauce over the top. A fresh arugula salad with blackberries and diced mangos is a good side.
Grilled Chicken
Cutlets with
Strawberry Salsa
Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry Salsa is another tasty way to try a savory berry dish.
Chicken Ingredients:
¾ cup pineapple juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground ancho chili pepper
1½ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 pounds chicken breast cutlets
Strawberry Salsa ingredients (from the June 22 cooking column)
1 pound of strawberries, washed, topped and diced
1 medium jalapeno, seeded and diced
½ cup red onion, chopped
¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh lime juice, about 2 limes
1 teaspoon lime zest
½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper
Prep:
Mix all salsa ingredients in a large bowl, cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.
Whisk together pineapple juice, vinegar, oil, cumin, ancho chili, salt and pepper. Place chicken cutlets in a large zip-close plastic bag and pour marinade over chicken. Seal bag and refrigerate 30 minutes. Remove chicken from bag, discarding leftover marinade, and pat chicken dry.
Coat a cold cooking grill with cooking spray. Preheat grill to medium-high, about 450 degrees, and grill chicken until grill marks appear and chicken is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Serve on platter with strawberry salsa on the side.
Raspberry Ricotta Cake
Raspberry Ricotta Cake is a moist, fluffy, berry-filled cake perfect for a weeknight treat. It’s also pretty tasty for breakfast.
Ingredients:
Nonstick cooking spray
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
3 large eggs
1½ cups ricotta cheese, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup (1 stick) real butter, melted
1 cup raspberries, divided
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper and lightly coat with nonstick cooking spray. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.
Whisk eggs, ricotta cheese and vanilla in a medium bowl until smooth and creamy. Fold into the dry ingredients, just until blended. Then fold in butter, followed by ¾ cup raspberries. Try not to crush the berries. Pour batter into cake pan and scatter remaining ¼ cup raspberries over the top.
Bake cake until golden brown and a tester toothpick comes out of the center clean, somewhere between 50 and 60 minutes. Let cool 20 minutes before unmolding.