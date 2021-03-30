by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
Thanks to those of you who have taken the time to email me or stop me in the hall at work to comment on this column, I really appreciate the feedback and suggestions for future columns.
The one question I get asked the most is how I choose the recipes I share. There is no real rhyme or reason to this process. Sometimes it is something I have eaten recently that makes me think of something else I like; it can be seasonal choices or a food that I am craving.
In response to recent requests, I am going to share recipes that don’t take a lot of time, money or ingredients and are perfect to throw together before a busy day at work and finish in a few minutes after you get home.
Slow cooker Beef Stroganoff
Slow cooker Beef Stroganoff preps in 5 minutes and cooks 6 to 8 hours on low in the slow cooker while you work.
Ingredients:
1 pound round steak, cubed
1 envelope dry beefy onion soup mix
1 10¾ ounce can of cream of celery soup
1 10¾ ounce can of mushroom soup
½ cup sour cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Rice or noodles prepared according to package
Parsley for garnish, if desired
Prep:
Place steak, soup mix and both cans of the soup in the slow cooker, mixing thoroughly. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours. When you get home, give the ingredients a good stir. About 15 minutes before the dish is done, stir in the sour cream. When hot and bubbly, serve over rice or noodles. Garnish with parsley. Serve with a side salad or vegetable to round out the meal.
Indonesian Turkey
Indonesian Turkey is another easy slow cooker meal that takes 10 minutes to prep and cooks 6 to 8 hours on low while you are at work.
Ingredients:
3 turkey breast tenderloins, about 1½ pounds
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 ½ teaspoons fresh grated ginger or ½ teaspoon dried ginger
1 tablespoon sesame oil
3 tablespoons soy sauce
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/3 cup peanut butter, creamy or chunky is fine
Prep:
Place the turkey on the bottom of the slow cooker and sprinkle with the garlic, ginger and sesame oil. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours or until a meat thermometer registers 180 degrees. Remove the turkey with a slotted spoon to a plate. Stir the peanut butter into the remaining juices. If sauce is thicker than you want, stir in a ¼ or 1/3 cup of water. Spoon the sauce over the turkey when ready to serve.
Note: You may substitute four boneless, skinless chick breasts or 12 boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the turkey.
Sausage and Scalloped Potatoes
Sausage and Scalloped Potatoes are great on the chilly nights we still get in spring. Cooking time in the slow cooker will be 4 to 5 hours on high and 8 to 10 hours on low.
Ingredients:
2 pounds potatoes, peeled and sliced ¼-inch thick, divided
1 pound fully cooked sausage link, sliced ½-inch thick, divided
2 medium onions, diced and divided
10¾ ounce can of cheddar cheese soup, divided
1 10¾ ounce can cream of celery soup, divided
1 10-ounce package frozen peas, thawed
½ teaspoon black pepper
Prep:
Spray interior of slow cooker with a non-stick cooking spray. Layer into the cooker 1/3 of the potatoes, 1/3 of the sausage, 1/3 of the onion and 1/3 of the cheddar cheese soup. Repeat two more times. Top with the cream of celery soup and pepper. Cover and cook until the vegetables are tender.
Stir in the peas, cover and let stand 5 minutes. This dish doesn’t really need a side, but warm dinner rolls or a salad are a nice touch.
Work Night Potato Soup
Nothing beats a pot of fresh potato soup on a chilly night, but is not something you can make quick and easy after work. This will never replace the real thing, but in a pinch this one-pot wonder will do the trick.
Ingredients:
3 cups chicken broth
1 2-pound bag frozen hash brown potatoes
1½ teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper
3 cups milk
3 cups shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese, shredded
Prep:
Place chicken broth, potatoes, salt and pepper in the slow cooker. Cover and cook in high 4 hours or until potatoes are tender. Lightly mash the potatoes in the pot, leaving some larger pieces. Add milk and cheese, blending well. Cover and cook on high until the cheese melts and the soup is hot, about 30 minutes.
Note: add a can of diced green chilies to the pot when you begin cooking or crumble bacon on top of the soup before serving to add some flavor.