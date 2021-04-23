I tipped the flies out onto the kitchen table then began to sift and separate, some of them so tiny I wondered if, on an overcast, windy day such as Wyoming often serves up this time of the year, I’d be able to see well enough to thread slender tippet through the eye of the hook.
The flies were purchased in preparation for an upcoming trip to Grey Reef, a section of the North Platte River near Casper. Renowned for its prolific population of large trout, I’d fished Grey Reef once before, a decade and a half ago, and recall it as one of my most challenging, cold and unproductive days ever spent on a river. I’m looking forward to the return.
That last time three fishing buddies and I left Salida late one October evening, split between two vehicles in order to set our own shuttles when floating.
Keeping to the back roads of North Park as we headed through the night, the only event of memory was a close encounter with a great-horned owl, swooping out of the darkness and turning at the last second to avoid collision with the truck, its wingspan broader than the windshield.
We arrived riverside late and sat for a couple of hours sipping beer and decompressing from the drive under a night sky mild and moonlit.
I equate the experience of having driven through darkness to then awake to an unfamiliar landscape as akin to that of a purported alien abduction — picked up in one place, transported, then set down in another.
The river exited a canyon cradling a reservoir and flowed broad and slow through high desert and low hills already stripped of the fleeting colors of fall.
Last night’s clear skies had given way to a brooding overcast, and a steady breeze blew upstream, nipping at any exposed flesh.
“Could be a good day for blue-wings,” an optimist among us opined.
Shuttle set, we departed the boat ramp, the four of us split between two rafts, alternating rafts, rowing and fishing. There’s an angling adage that says “Can’t fish in the wind, can’t fish in Wyoming,” and throughout the day the wind increased steadily as the temperature dropped commensurately.
Fingers and toes became numb, speech thick and slurred as lips became clumsy and rubbery. Drift after drift of flies through the riffles went unanswered, casting as much an exercise in trying to stay warm as any expectation of catching a fish.
I ate, amongst other items, an entire can of Vienna sausages at one sitting, approximately six weeks’ worth of saturated fat and cholesterol, in a bid to fuel my shivering constitution.
The last few miles to the takeout the countryside opened and with it the river’s course straightened and the wind blew unfettered.
A watery sunshine broke through the clouds but could not provide any heat, only adding to the general feeling of futility.
On the oars, I turned my back downriver and rowed to a steady rhythm, pulling like a galley slave, punching through wind-whipped whitecaps, spray breaking over the bow of the raft.
Late afternoon the bridge landmarking the takeout hove in to view, and with it the promise of an end to the discomfort and fruitlessness.
Shutting the truck’s door on the elements brought with it a sense of relief, freedom from the elements, as blood flow slowly began to return to my extremities and the ache of exertion ebbed from my back and shoulders. No fish were caught.
“Well, that was fun,” observed Cave, the first sentence either of us had uttered in the last couple of hours that didn’t involve cuss words.
“Yes,” I agreed. “I’d do that again sometime.” I paused and thought for a bit, then continued, “Just not tomorrow.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.