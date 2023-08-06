Dogs are the oldest domesticated animals, living with humans for thousands of years. They are our loyal, lovable companions. Many are trained to provide varied special roles of service. Others provide emotional therapy. And now they are helping scientists and doctors find new ways to treat and cure human diseases.
Dogs share 84 percent of human DNA and more than 17,000 special genes called orthologs (genes in different species that evolved from a common ancestral gene). Doctors estimate that 400-500 diseases are genetically identical between dogs and humans.
With statistics like these it is not surprising that authorities such as Dr. Rodney Page, professor of medical oncology, say, “The genetic difference between humans and dogs is quite small, so small that over the last five years the National Cancer Institute has released a significant amount of funding to study cancer in dogs as a way to improve human health.”
What works for dogs in treating their cancer may also work for humans and vice versa. This relatively new field of comparative oncology integrates cancers seen in veterinary patients into more general studies of cancer biology and therapy with the hope of learning how to treat both pets and humans more effectively.
Such research helped save the life of a Colorado resident, as reported by Lauren Dunn of NBC News. When this woman was 11, she was told she had three months to live. Her last hope was a cancer drug created for canines, one of four that had made it to human trials. Her immunotherapy treatment was successful, and she has been cancer free for 20 years. Hers is just one story.
Colorado State University, which led this research, is one of 20 major medical centers conducting clinical trials of drugs that could potentially cure cancer in dogs, in turn helping humans.
CSU scientists are also studying 3,000 golden retrievers, the breed with the highest rate of cancer. The complete daily lives of these dogs are being followed from birth to death in hopes their stories will improve their health and wellness and in turn be applied to various aspects of human health.
Cancer research is just one way canines are helping with human health. Other diseases and conditions dogs share with humans, such as epilepsy, retinal disease, cataracts and allergies (just to name a few of the 400-500), are also being studied.
All this amazing medical progress is thanks to genetic testing and how close human and dog DNA is. Dogs are man’s best friends.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.