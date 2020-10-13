Salida discriminatory?
A group called Central Colorado Showing Up for Racial Justice submitted a letter to Salida city officials stating “it would like” to see the city become a safe space for BIPOC (black and indigenous people of color) and the LBGTQ community.
According to the letter, the group asks that officials amend policing strategies to be “putting in the work to earn the trust of our disenfranchised community members, and those who visit here,” to be more community driven and non-discriminatory.
Among other things the letter demands a “period of budget freeze;” requests open documentation between police and community; requires reallocation of $53,500 from 2021 budget increases to social programs; asks for an open system of documentation with full transparency and public access; and requests that the school resource officer be terminated immediately.
To start, if there have been instances where Salida officers discriminated against or treated abusively individuals because of their color or sexual orientation, they have not been made public.
It’s important that these instances be brought to the attention of city officials, particularly since the council just issued a proclamation declaring Salida to be a “hate-free” city and because these instances should be brought to light to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.
Without specifics, what the group appears to be doing is aligning with recent protests against police actions and social justice movements across the country. There’s nothing wrong with this in itself.
However, the letter infers without citing instances or details that city police are or have been discriminatory in the past.
The Mail has occasionally run into instances where we thought law enforcement – both city and county – should have been more forthcoming on information relating to investigations. However, we question what “full transparency and public access” would mean to ongoing investigations.
Can police or sheriff deputies do their work if every call they make, every interview they conduct, all evidence they gather is open to the public?
As for terminating the school resource officer, the city and Salida School District R-32-J have worked cooperatively on the position for several years. This is not a case where Salida has forced the position on the district.
Elected school board members and district administration officials have not said whether or not they wish to end the program.
When it was started both city and school officials cited positive aspects of having an officer in schools, noting the good will and relationships between students and officers. If there have been issues with the officer, again, they have not been made public.
We understand that because no instances of discrimination or abuse have been made public, does not mean there have not been situations where such actions have taken place.
However, the letter paints a negative view of the Salida Police Department and its officers along with a similarly negative view of the city as a whole that, based on what’s publicly known, is simply not warranted.
Instead of painting the city and its police in a broad brush, implying discrimination or worse, the group and the city would be better served by an effort to work together, to work in a spirit of collaboration and cooperation, to better protect and serve all those who call Salida home.
Pardons make sense
Gov. Jared Polis recently pardoned those convicted of certain past minor marijuana violations. The governor’s action make sense considering that existing state laws now allow what a few years ago were infractions subject to arrest.
— MJB