My friend Harriet and I greet each other every morning by texting photos of our pets. We are animal lovers, but I prefer dogs in my home while Harriet opts for cats.
We depict dog lover vs. cat lover. Last week my Mountain Mail article gave the cat lover side of the story. This week the dog “speaks.”
Both articles were inspired by a March 29, 2020 New York Times feature story written to entertain, show appreciation of our furry friends and to let the reader decide “which pet rules and which drools.”
There seems to be disagreement about when dogs originated and were domesticated. Some authorities say 15,000 years ago. Others claim it was 20,000 to 40,000 years. However, all agree that today’s dogs are descended from wolves.
Wolves met humans because they were attracted to their trash and leftovers. Some of the braver wolves stuck around and mated with each other resulting in tamer wolves.
It is theorized that humans probably started protecting the friendliest, most responsive which resulted in even friendlier offspring. Eventually these tamed wolves moved inside homes as pet dogs and were trained and loved to become “Man’s Best Friend.”
Living in 48,255,423 U.S. households today, dogs are the perfect friends. They are loyal, affectionate and great listeners.
They seem to sense when we are feeling down, giving us a paw, snuggle, longing look or doggy hug to make us feel better. Scientists have proven they lower our stress levels and blood pressure.
They keep us healthy by getting us out to walk, play and exercise. They alert us if there is danger and protect us if we are threatened. Their joy for life and funny antics make us laugh. They talk to us with their easy to read body language. They are pure unconditional love and rely on us to return that love with responsible care and attention.
Because canines are so eager to please humans, they have been trained to work for us. They herd livestock (and children), pull sleds, hunt, assist in search and rescue, aid the military and law enforcement by sniffing out drugs and bombs, guide the blind, enable the disabled to live more independently and provide emotional support for those suffering from PTSD or anxiety.
“Rover” gives children the confidence to read aloud. Dogs visit the elderly and hospital patients bringing them comfort and joy. Pooches entertain on stage, in TV and in movies. They serve as mascots, advertise products and have been used to advance science and space travel. Some even sniff out disease and onset of seizures.
Dogs are amazing as well as lovable. They are wonderful pets, and because many dogs love cats, lots of households have both as pets. Dog or cat? It does not matter. Both make a house a home. Make your home richer by fostering or adopting now from Ark-Valley Humane Society by calling (719) 395-2737.
Judy Hamontre is a Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.