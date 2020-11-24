Editor’s note: This story first ran in the Nov. 5, 2014 edition.
Fall is cranberry season, and there is nothing like those bright red berries to brighten up a dinner table, whether it be for holiday dining or just an everyday meal.
Growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, on the Wisconsin border, I always looked forward to the cranberry harvest and the Cranberry Festival in Eagle River, Wis.
One year, when I was working for WLUC-TV in Marquette, Mich., I got to go on a cranberry harvest, and the pictures were so beautiful because the people harvesting the cranberries beat the berries off the bushes in the swamp, and then the berries float to the surface so it looks like a bright red lake. That, combined with the background of the beautiful fall colors, was breathtaking.
The cranberry factory and gift store there are closed now, but I still remember the wonderful smell of the cranberries being processed into juice, sauce and even candles, which were sold in the gift shop.
Westport Cranberry Relish
(This recipe actually came in a Thanksgiving greeting card. Sometimes the best recipes come from the strangest places.)
3 cups fresh, whole cranberries
1 orange, unpeeled, quartered and seeded
1 tart apple, unpeeled, cored and quartered
¾ cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup golden seedless raisins
½ cup chopped dried apricots
½ cup chopped pecans
Coarsely grind the first three ingredients. Stir in sugar, salt and cinnamon. Set aside. Cook raisins and apricots in ½ cup water over medium heat until raisins are plump, about 5-10 minutes. Drain. Stir raisins, apricots and pecans into relish. Refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to blend. Yields about 3½ cups relish.
Cranberry Walnut Torte
1½ cups chopped cranberries
4 tablespoons orange liqueur, such as Cointreau
6 eggs, separated
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice
4 teaspoons orange peel, grated
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
½ teaspoon allspice
½ teaspoon ginger
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon baking soda (1/8 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
1 cup chopped walnuts
Combine cranberries and liqueur in bowl for 10 minutes. Drain mixture, reserving liqueur for filling. Toss cranberries with 1 tablespoon flour and set aside.
Place egg yolks in bowl. Beat 2 minutes at high speed until thick and lemon colored. Reduce speed and gradually add sugar; beat 1 minute. Add orange juice and peel. Beat on low speed for 15 seconds, until mixed.
Combine ½ cup flour, baking powder, allspice, ginger, salt and baking soda. Add to egg yolk mixture and beat until thoroughly blended. Add cranberries and walnuts. Mix well.
In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold egg whites into batter.
Pour batter into two greased and floured 9-inch cake pans. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes, remove and cool completely on a wire rack.
When cool, slice each layer in half. Spread orange buttercream filling between layers, reserving a small amount to pipe on top of cake. Garnish with whole cranberries.
Orange Buttercream Filling
2 cups butter, softened
5 cups powdered sugar
4 tablespoons grated orange peel
Liqueur reserved from cranberries
Place butter in bowl. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed. Sift sugar into bowl. Reduce speed and mix 15 seconds. Add orange peel and liqueur. Beat until light and fluffy.
Pipe remaining frosting around edges of the torte and place fresh cranberries in the frosting around the edge.
Yield: 4 cups.
Cranberry Pot Roast
1 (4- to 5-pound) pot roast, chuck or round
2 tablespoons shortening
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 cups cranberry juice cocktail
1 onion, sliced
1 apple, pared and thinly sliced
2 bay leaves
½ teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon rosemary
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons vinegar
Brown meat well on all sides in hot shortening in Dutch oven. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add cranberry juice cocktail, onion, apple, bay leaves, thyme and rosemary. Cover and simmer 2 to 3 hours or until meat is tender. Remove meat from pan. Make a smooth paste of the cornstarch and vinegar, blend into liquid in pot. Boil, stirring frequently until gravy thickens and clears. Serve sliced meat and gravy over hot cooked noodles. Make eight servings.
Cranberry-Pickle Relish Salad Mold
½ cup burgundy or red table wine
1 (3-ounce) package lemon-flavored gelatin
½ cup water
1 (1-pound) can whole cranberry sauce
1 cup finely diced celery
½ cup undrained sweet pickle relish
1 tablespoon minced onion
Dash of salt
Heat wine and water to simmering. Add gelatin and stir until dissolved. Remove from heat. Add cranberry sauce. Mix well with a fork. Chill. When mixture begins to thicken, fold in remaining ingredients. Pour into oiled 1-quart mold. Chill until firm. Unmold on salad greens. Serve with mayonnaise.