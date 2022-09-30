“That’s it, I’m done. I’m becoming a danger to myself and others.” He half laughed, half sighed as he sat heavily in the front seat of the raft and began the process of disentangling himself from his fly line.
Only a short distance remained to takeout. A stiff wind blew upriver, and his last attempt to cast into it resulted in line draped liberally around himself and the front of the raft, with the fly buried in the back of his life jacket. He broke the tippet connecting the fly and reeled in his line.
I was grateful to him for waving the white flag. While frustrating for the angler, having flies with sharp hooks attached to them whipping around the confines of the raft does little to calm a guide’s nerves also.
“It’s been a great day though,” he continued.
With that, I agreed. Up the back of the raft his buddy, having struggled with the wind for the last hour without catching a fish, continued to flog the water, hoping for one last hook up before the boat ramp came into view. Just as I began to ferry crossriver to the ramp, he gave a woot of triumph.
“Fish on!” he cried, raising his rod and lifting a 3-inch brown from the water.
“You’ve seen both ends of the river’s spectrum today,” I laughed, recalling the 18-inch rainbow he’d landed earlier in the day.
I seldom carry a watch on the river. You can pretty much set your time by the 3 p.m. witching hour. Nine out of 10 anglers, having fished competently and consistently over the course of the day, will hit the wall around 3 in the afternoon.
Little is to be gained by staying out on the river past the witching hour. Timing goes out the window, back casts become sloppy, line control evaporates, and hook sets degenerate to where the angler wears yards of line slack about their person. Cussing becomes more frequent, self-doubt flowers exponentially.
While the self-aware angler takes this as a sign to sit down, enjoy the scenery and reflect on everything that went right with the day, the savvy guide ensures that come the witching hour, he or she is no more than a short float from the takeout.
Fishing should be, after all, an exercise in appreciating quality over quantity. Knowing when to wave the white flag, rest your smoldering shoulder, sit down and reflect on everything that went right with the day, rather that add to the list of what went wrong, is the key to leaving the river with a sense of satisfaction and achievement rather than frustration.
But really, even after a “tough” day fishing, any angler who complains that the river has dealt them an undeserving hand themselves deserves the slap of perspective across their chops. Merely enjoying the economic and social means to contemplate stepping into a river to catch fish for enjoyment rather than necessity places one well ahead of probably 90 percent of the world’s population.
So on this day I too felt gratitude – gratitude for the recognition of when to raise the white flag, gratitude for their ability to retain their sense of humor in the face of adversity, gratitude that no flies were embedded in my flesh and gratitude for the opportunity to spend yet another day floating a river for little more purpose than pure enjoyment.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.