Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

“That’s it, I’m done. I’m becoming a danger to myself and others.” He half laughed, half sighed as he sat heavily in the front seat of the raft and began the process of disentangling himself from his fly line.

Only a short distance remained to takeout. A stiff wind blew upriver, and his last attempt to cast into it resulted in line draped liberally around himself and the front of the raft, with the fly buried in the back of his life jacket. He broke the tippet connecting the fly and reeled in his line.