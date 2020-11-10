With Thanksgiving just about two and a half weeks away, Paul and I started talking about our menu for this year.
This is Paul’s favorite holiday, not only for the cooking opportunities, but for honoring family traditions and remembering our loved ones who have passed or moved far from home.
I suspect like many people, we will be altering our celebration this year. With COVID-19 cases rising across the U.S. and in our community, staying home makes sense. Small, intimate dinners will replace the large family gatherings.
Don’t forget your elderly or sick neighbors and friends. With the community dinner likely cancelled these folks will appreciate a meal.
Prepare an extra plate, give them a call and drop off dinner at their front door.
Cooking an entire turkey may be too much for one or two people. Turkey breasts are a good alternative and can be seasoned like a full turkey – the cooking directions are on the package.
Ham is another alternative and there is nothing easier or tastier than getting a Euro ham from Scanga Meat.
These small hams have little to no waste and are absolutely delicious.
You can glaze them to alter the flavor, but simply heating them is my favorite way to eat them. Be sure to call ahead or go in early for a ham, they sell out fast.
Chicken also makes a tasty substitute for turkey. If roasting your bird try Cajun seasonings or a chili lime seasoning to change up the flavor.
The following recipes are some ways to serve chicken that may be more festive than usual baked chicken breast.
Skillet Chicken Parmigiana
Skillet Chicken Parmigiana is perfect served over steaming-hot spaghetti and topped with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, about 1¼ pounds
1/3 cup Italian style bread crumbs
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt to taste
1 egg, beaten
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups spaghetti sauce
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Prep:
Flatten each breast half to a ¼-inch thickness between sheets of plastic wrap or wax paper. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat.
Mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Lightly salt both sides of the chicken.
Dip the chicken in the egg and then coat with the crumb mixture.
Cook the chicken 6 to 7 minutes per side until the juice is no longer pink when the center is cut.
Pour spaghetti sauce around the chicken in the pan heating until hot.
Place a pile of spaghetti in the middle of a plate. Top with the chicken, sauce and a sprinkle of the shredded mozzarella.
Baked Lemon Chicken with Chinese Lemon Sauce
Baked Lemon Chicken with Chinese Lemon Sauce really elevates the ordinary baked chicken breast.
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, about 1¼ pounds
1 egg white
1 teaspoon water
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
½ lemon, sliced
1 green onion, thinly sliced on the diagonal
Chinese Lemon Sauce ingredients:
¼ cup sugar
1/3 cup chicken broth
1 teaspoon lemon zest
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons cold water
Cut each chicken breast crosswise in half. Mix egg white and water in a medium bowl. Add chicken, turning to coat all sides. Let stand 10 minutes.
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a non-stick cookie sheet with cooking spray.
Mix flour, baking soda and cayenne pepper in a ziplock plastic bag.
Remove chicken from the egg white mixture and coat one piece of chicken at a time with the flour mixture.
Place chicken on the prepared cookie sheet. Spray the chicken with cooking spray a few seconds until the surface of the chicken appears moist.
Bake, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes until the juices run clear.
While the chicken is baking, prepare the lemon sauce by heating all the ingredients, except the cornstarch and cold water, to boiling in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat.
Stir occasionally for 30 seconds or until thickened.
Let the chicken stand for 5 minutes when done then cut each piece crosswise into 5 slices.
Pour the sauce over the chicken and garnish with lemon slices and green onions. Great served with jasmine rice and steamed broccoli.
Cornmeal Chicken with Fresh Peach Salsa
Cornmeal Chicken with Fresh Peach Salsa is great in the summer, but festive enough for an autumn celebration. If you cannot find fresh peaches, frozen and thawed will work fine.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, about 1 1/4 pounds
2 tablespoons vegetable oil.
Fresh Peach Salsa ingredients:
3 cups chopped, peeled peaches
1 large tomato, chopped, about 1 cup
¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons white vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
Prep:
Prepare the salsa first by mixing all the ingredients in a medium bowl. Cover and set aside.
Mix cornmeal, salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.
When ready, dip the chicken in the cornmeal mixture and cook 15 to 20 minutes, turning once, until the juices run clear.
Arrange the chicken on a platter and top with the peach salsa. A green salad, black-eyed peas and a cornbread muffin give this dish a southern feel.