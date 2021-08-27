It all began with a post on social media. “What is your stance on a new skatepark in Salida?”
Posted in the Facebook Salida Swap group in August 2018 by Friends of Salida Skateparks member Derek Scott, the post quickly generated more than 176 comments. As a result, a small group of “skatepark families’’ quickly organized to attend a city council meeting in September 2018 to speak about the need for a new skatepark.
Fast-forward three years and we just opened a new 14,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art skatepark at Centennial Park. This demonstrates what passion, determination, belief and the power of community can accomplish.
Friends of Salida Skateparks was formed in fall 2018 as a volunteer group composed of local skaters, BMXers and parents with the common interest of building a new skatepark in Salida. Our mission was simple: “generate community support and raise capital to build a new skatepark in Salida.”
With vocal support from city council members and the Recreation Advisory Board, FOSS launched a community support and grassroots fundraising campaign in April 2019 and didn’t stop until the COVID shutdown in March 2020.
We hosted a kickoff party at Fun Street Family Arcade, owned by FOSS committee member Scotty Hughes. We presented at Salida Soup with kids, teens and adults all participating. We partnered with the City of Salida to offer youth skateboarding clinics taught by teen committee member Ryder Reed. We brought back the FIBArk skateboarding contest. We participated in Salida ArtWalk, creating a pop-up gallery of painted skateboards created by local artists and members of Salida Boys & Girls Club.
We skated and rode bikes and scooters in the Fourth of July parade. We worked various Chamber of Commerce events, including Brewers Rendezvous and Wine Fest, and we hosted a benefit concert that drew such a large crowd of supporters we knew it was time to approach city council again.
With the submission deadline for Great Outdoors Colorado’s grant application window quickly approaching, we presented to the city council asking for their support to build a new skatepark in Salida by approving matching funds necessary for a GOCO grant. Council unanimously voted to approve, and our application was submitted in October 2019. In March 2020 we were awarded a $350,000 grant from GOCO. A few months later, we were also awarded a $10,000 grant from The Skatepark Project, formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation.
The request for proposals was posted in May 2020 and drew submissions from four of the top skatepark design/build companies in the country. After a lengthy interview process, Grindline Skateparks was unanimously selected by our interview team to build the new park in Salida. Based in Seattle, Washington, Grindline has built parks all over the world.
With Grindline leading the way, we worked collaboratively to come up with the best park design suitable for our community’s needs. This resulted in a beginner flow bowl, a street section and a larger pro bowl. The new park is approximately three times the size of the downtown skatepark.
Skatepark usage has been growing exponentially over the past 20 years. Skateboarding recently made its debut in the Tokyo Olympics and is projected to continue to explode in popularity as a result. While the downtown skatepark is a true historical gem, we knew we needed to offer our community a larger space to safely spread out park users of all ages, ability levels and disciplines.
We officially broke ground in November 2020 and held the grand opening of the new skatepark last Saturday, during which Friends of Salida Skateparks presented the City of Salida with a check for $25,000 toward design and construction costs.
The overwhelming number of skatepark enthusiasts who showed up Saturday was confirmation our efforts and perseverance made a difference in the community.
We know many life lessons are learned at the skatepark. Grit, determination, perseverance and forming friendships with others of all different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds – all found around the common bond of skating.
This new skatepark is a gift to Salida. It took the support of our community, support of our elected city officials, guidance we received from the Tony Hawk Foundation (The Skatepark Project) and the grant from GOCO. We credit the youth and teens involved in this effort. They experienced both the intrinsic and extrinsic rewards that come with community volunteerism. These kids found a cause they believed in and put forth the effort to make it happen.
A special thanks to all of our FOSS committee members: Laura Donavan, Bill Donavan, Shea Donavan, Ryder Reed, Mike Reed, Derek Scott, Scotty Hughes, Jason Willis, Ethan Smith, Nate King, Rod Rodrigue, Cody Reynolds and Chris Swan. We’ve had a lot of fun making this happen.
Friends of Salida Skateparks is continuing to raise money toward Phase 2, which includes lighting and a shade pavilion. Please message our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Salida-Skateparks-2300150520310061, if you are interested in making a donation or learning more.
Parent of an avid skateboardist, Amy Reed is one of the founders of Friends of Salida Skateparks.