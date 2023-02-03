Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

Snow mottled the windward sides of the trees’ trunks and cradled in heavy clumps among the branches and needles. I positioned the back wheel of my bike against a fallen log and stood for a few minutes to catch my breath after the exertion of the climb. Since the snow fell overnight no vehicle or machine had ascended the road to pack even a rudimentary path to the trailhead.

From below rose the murmur of a creek still flowing freely, that and my breath the only sounds in an otherwise muffled world. Ahead of me the trail began winding through the trees, its path marked by a subtle indentation in the contour of the land. 