Snow mottled the windward sides of the trees’ trunks and cradled in heavy clumps among the branches and needles. I positioned the back wheel of my bike against a fallen log and stood for a few minutes to catch my breath after the exertion of the climb. Since the snow fell overnight no vehicle or machine had ascended the road to pack even a rudimentary path to the trailhead.
From below rose the murmur of a creek still flowing freely, that and my breath the only sounds in an otherwise muffled world. Ahead of me the trail began winding through the trees, its path marked by a subtle indentation in the contour of the land.
Shivering a little as sweat cooled on my back, I remounted my bike and began pedaling the trail, grateful to be changing out of the granny gear I’d needed to ascend to the trailhead and moving at a more respectable pace.
The tires hissed softly through the snow as I glided through the trees, following the trail as much from memory as eyesight in places where deeper accumulations lay. I rode across another creek, this one iced over, then climbed gently to where the forest gave way to a sloping meadow and a view of the valley stretching away to the north.
Town appeared in the foreground as a darker smudge among the blanket of white coating the valley, Tenderfoot Mountain and the smokestack the only landmarks distinct from this vantage. Still not a breath of wind stirred the air, the sky held a high overcast, and I rode on, ascending and descending with the trail until I reached a T and turned downhill, intent on closing the loop of my ride before darkness settled.
Now came the reward for my exertions as I let gravity take over, racing through the trees, sliding through corners, in places following the trail, in others losing it and going cross country until I found it once more. Rounding one corner I struck a sheet of ice where a stream had overflowed its banks before freezing solid, and in a flash I fell down heavily, sliding on my side as the bike’s pedal gouged a furrow in the ice.
Coming to a stop, I stood, gingerly favoring my hip, and promptly fell again. Staying on all fours I shoved the bike from the ice then crawled clear of it myself, dusted off and continued down the trail, chastened and more circumspect.
Back in town, even the slow pace of a late winter afternoon seemed a crazy bustle to the memory of having recently stood alone among the silence of the pines and the meadow. We stand with a foot in each of two worlds – the one we create and the real world where, when we are quiet and breathe, even for a short time, we are truly at home.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.