March is the month the snowpack makes up its mind. A wet March can make up for winter’s dry, or a succession of weeks warm windy can see winter’s store dissipate before one’s eyes.
March is the month when the picture becomes clearer, a better idea takes shape of how big summer’s pie will be and how it will be sliced; how many acres watered, how much volume to be moved, who gets by for another year and who misses out.
For river outfitters, March is the month for chasing black widows out of the boathouse, unrolling rafts, sweeping snow off equipment, putting batteries back into buses and, based on anticipated runoff, deciding how many guides might be needed for the coming season. The equation has multiple moving parts, involving equal parts gut and science.
All things being equal, and forest fires staying away, the customers will come regardless. High water, while providing maximum thrills, can also discourage the cautious. Low water, while opening the opportunity to raft up to a wider audience, is also tougher on guides and equipment. More obstacles to be encountered, more rocks to scrape over, and trips that at high water take one hour can take two or more at low, stretching logistics.
The last year I guided whitewater on the Ark was 2002, a year of memorable lows. The river peaked mid-May in the Royal Gorge at around 600 cubic feet per second and from then on ran at between 200 to 220 cfs for the rest of the season, except for the July Fourth weekend when someone from the Bureau of Rec went on vacation and forgot to leave the tap turned on – the level dropped below 200 cfs on the busiest days of the season.
That year, outfitters learned to be flexible, running trips and sections of river previously not considered, and the bar was lifted, or lowered, as to what was achievable. In a way it was fitting this was my last year as a whitewater guide. I’d participated in the highs of 1995, so it now seems appropriate I bowed out after the lows of 2002. The lows only refer to the water level, not the enjoyment or lessons learned.
“Never apologize for the state of the river,” the boss told us. “It is what it is. It is up to you to make the experience rewarding for your clients.”
Never a truer word spoken. Still, at the put-in you still occasionally heard guides apologizing to their clients that the river was low, and the trip wouldn’t be as much fun as it should be.
Running low-water trips day after day taught many things. First up, it elevated the importance of boat handling, loading, weighting and unweighting. It taught to truly read the water – discerning the smallest difference in depth through paying attention to light and shadow, riffle height, gradient and constriction, all of which made the difference between a smooth run and getting stuck high and dry.
We also learned that a raft’s surface area is a greater critical factor than its length and width in whether or not it will get hung up in shallow water. Six people in a 14-foot raft draw less water than the same in a 12-footer.
One focused on the river’s subtleties and learned its truth – where its pulse and veins were located, what pour-overs still provided sufficient recirculation to surf a raft, where it was safe to swim and where to find waves that would provide even a modicum of splash and giggle.
But perhaps the biggest surprise was realizing that, with little in the way of prior knowledge with which to gauge the experience, the vast majority of our clients had as much fun, perhaps more, than their high-water counterparts. Although the river’s flow was meager, the tips were not. People appreciated the extra effort imparted to make the trip exciting and enjoyable.
To date, March seems to be doing its business, and indications are the low water of 2002 won’t be repeated this year, but even so, never apologize for the river regardless.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.