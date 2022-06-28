Court decision ignites U.S. abortion debate
In its decision Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court gave states the authority to determine if they will limit abortions and how they will be limited.
Some states may choose to ban all abortions; others may choose to ban the procedure after, for example, 15 weeks, which was the case in Mississippi, which appealed a lower court decision to the Supreme Court, which prompted last week’s ruling.
And some states may choose to allow abortions with few if any restrictions.
In the 6-3 decision, court conservatives said Roe v. Wade, decided in 1973, was flawed, returning to the states the authority to set abortion regulations and standards.
Whether to allow or not, abortion is without question the most divisive issue in the country.
Many women and men, too, who support abortion do not necessarily support or believe in prematurely ending a pregnancy. What many if not most supporters do believe is that a woman has a right to choose what she does with her body.
Pro-life supporters believe that abortion prematurely ends a child’s life, especially so if that child is capable of living outside the womb, and have worked since Roe v. Wade took effect to ensure that the unborn are protected by law.
At present, about half the states allow or are expected to allow abortions with or without restrictions. Some officials predict that these states, such as Colorado, will see an influx of women seeking the procedure from surrounding states that do not or will not allow them.
Anticipating that the Supreme Court would take up Roe v. Wade, Colorado legislators passed and the governor signed a law earlier this year that places few restrictions on abortions – for example, that does not require a waiting period, with no limits on when a pregnancy can be ended.
Women may also choose to use abortion pills, which reportedly now account for more than half of all abortions, and are available, with restrictions in some cases, by contacting various clinics and healthcare services.
Instead of settling aspects of the question, if anything last week’s Supreme Court decision has ignited, or make that reignited, a fierce abortion debate, a debate battle that will go on for years, with decisions ultimately made in state capitols across the U.S.
Avalanche champs!
Colorado’s Avalanche skated to the National Hockey League title and the Stanley Cup with a thrilling, nail-biter Game 6 win Sunday night, beating two-time defending champ Tampa Bay 2-1, taking the best of seven series 4-2.
Four of six series games were decided by a single goal, with two settled in sudden-death overtime, both won by the Avalanche.
For Colorado, bringing home the Cup made for a remarkable turnaround. In 2017, the Avalanche had the league’s worst record but made the playoffs in 2018, only to be eliminated in the first round.
For the next three years, the boys in burgundy and blue were eliminated in the second round.
This year, there was no Round 2 collapse. The Avalanche were a shiny 16-4 in the playoffs, and now stand as NHL Stanley Cup champions!
Umbrellas handy?
After a cool weekend with a Sunday high of a mere 63, Salida temperatures return to the 80s this week. But keep the umbrellas handy. The NWS forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday-Friday with more of the same on into the weekend.
— MJB