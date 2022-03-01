The book “K9 Korea: The Untold Story of America’s War Dogs in the Korean War” was written by two Korean War veterans. Harlan Hoffbeck and Don Stewart relate stories of the two GSDs (German shepherd dogs) who stood watch with them in Korea while protecting supplies and ammunition.
Their Infantry Scout Dog Platoon was stationed for training at Fort Riley, Kansas, and later moved to “Camp” Carson in Colorado. The dogs trained at Fort Riley were immediately sent to Korea, where they proved themselves so valuable that commanders demanded more.
These newer dogs were trained at what is now called Fort Carson near Colorado Springs. Five platoons were trained and sent before the war ended. Dogs brought back were retrained to patrol the DMZ – the demilitarized zone – that was established between North and South Korea.
Vietnam War
According to a New York Times article of Oct. 3, 2017, by Richard Cunningham, a Vietnam veteran, dogs provided the “elite” weapon necessary to detect the enemy in a war unlike any other fought by U.S. soldiers. Cunningham states that he’d wager 90 percent of American combat troops killed in action never saw their killers.
That “elite” weapon was the military working dog, of which there were thousands.
Cunningham was 20 years old, 135 pounds and worked from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with a GSD named Smokey who weighed 90 pounds. Many of the dogs were given or donated to the military from families back home. (Reminds me that British families did this during WWII.)
Four thousand dogs were in this war in Vietnam and Thailand. These dogs and their handlers were prized targets of the enemy. Three hundred fifty dogs were killed in action and 263 handlers. The dogs could detect even the filament connected to explosive devices and give an alert that spared many soldiers.
When the U.S. hurriedly exited the war in 1975, dogs were deemed to be “equipment” and left behind. (IMHO: Not very commendable as dogs were brought back from previous wars, and these dogs had served so well.) Some were euthanized, others abandoned.
Near Columbus, Ohio, at the Mott Military Museum there is a memorial to these dogs. Three panels of black granite just like those of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., are engraved with the names of 4,244 dogs who served along with each dog’s tattoo number from inside their ears. Also listed are the dog handlers killed, along with one veterinarian and two veterinarian techs who died in Vietnam.
The words engraved on the middle panel are: “The Unbreakable Bond.”
Judy Lore is a volunteer writer for Ark-Valley Humane Society. She said she adores dogs and just about teared up writing that last segment about Vietnam – a war she clearly recalls in all its darkness.