Just who is a ‘visitor’
Envision Chaffee County recently presented county commissioners with the Chaffee County Recreation Plan, asking that the board consider being signatories on the plan.
In outlining the plan to the board, Cindy Williams of Envision said the county sees four million visitors per year, that visitor spending grew by 13 percent from 2015 to 2019 and that if visitor growth continues at pre-pandemic levels, the county could see eight million visitors per year by 2025.
She said Envision conducted a survey with nearly 4,000 respondents and that survey participants said they supported actions including:
• Limiting recreation development in areas critical to wildlife;
• Focusing recreation development near towns;
• Increasing enforcement;
• Closing inappropriate campsites;
• Requiring human waste removal for vehicle camping;
• Transitioning to designated dispersed camping; and
• More seasonal closures to protect wildlife.
These are not unreasonable recommendations to be considered, along with other suggestions, given the growth in recreation the county has seen and is likely to see in the next few years.
It should be noted, though, that commissioners do not have the authority to regulate activities on U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management lands, which account for some 80 percent of the county. Commissioners can make recommendations to the federal agencies, which is important, but cannot set standards to, say, restrict the number of backcountry users or vehicle campers.
Looking at the numbers, we question some of the figures the plan uses in its report, data which comes in part from estimates given for the county by the Colorado Tourism Office.
For example, if the county sees four million visitors per year, that’s roughly 11,000 per day. Obviously, there are not the same number of visitors on average per day in December as there are in July.
If say the county sees roughly 5,000 visitors per day for the months October-April, that means the months May-September would average just over 19,000 visitors per day, with more of these numbers skewed to June, July and August.
Does the county in fact see 20,000 visitors per day in peak summer months? If the resident population is just over 20,000 (awaiting new census totals), does the county population roughly double every day May through September?
Perhaps the question comes down to who does the Colorado Tourism Office consider as a visitor?
Envision has put together valuable information in the past with the county wildfire protection plan. The recreation plan appears to have important and perhaps in some ways critical points to consider in moving to the next steps of developing action plans to mitigate impacts of the county’s recreational growth.
But if the plan is to be taken seriously, the numbers being touted as “visitors” deserve more explanation and definition.
A long tunnel ahead
Yesterday, the county saw its first coronavirus vaccinations. First in line are health care workers and emergency responders – those who may come in contact with the virus as part of their jobs.
The start of vaccinations is the light at the end of the tunnel. However, it will be late spring and summer before the greater population is inoculated against COVID-19.
This means continuing to take precautions including wearing a mask, washing hands, physically distancing, avoiding large gatherings, staying home if sick and getting tested if symptoms show.
Vaccinations have started but it’s a long, long tunnel ahead to track before summer.
— MJB