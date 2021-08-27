QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: A reader asks, ‘Do vaccines actually protect me from getting infected or from getting sick?”
ANSWER: Vaccines are designed to protect us from getting infected. An extra benefit is, in large, they also protect us from disease. Therefore, there will always be a small percentage of the population that will get infected and develop disease. But when they do get sick, they do not get as sick as those who were never vaccinated fully. In the case of the vaccines developed to protect us from Sars CoV2, the vast majority of people who do end up getting sick get a milder form of COVID-19.
QUESTION: The same reader asks, “I am confused about the breakthrough cases reported in the Chaffee County dashboard. I thought if you got vaccinated, you couldn’t get COVID-19.”
ANSWER: The mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna, which account for about 96 percent of the vaccines used in the county, were shown in both clinical trials from last year and in bigger population studies in spring 2021 to have about a 95 percent efficacy rate. This means that out of every 100 people who are fully vaccinated, five will get infected and develop COVID-19. Therefore, if 1,000 people get fully vaccinated we would expect 50 people to develop COVID-19. And if 11,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the county, based on Chaffee County Public Health’s dashboard, then you might expect to see 550 get sick. Yesterday the dashboard showed 68 cases.
Nonpharmaceutical measures such as masking, social distancing and hand washing are impacting the level of contagion and therefore illness. So when you combine mitigation measures with a very robust vaccine, more people stay healthy. And of those who do get sick, fewer end up in the hospital if they were fully vaccinated.
QUESTION: I have gotten several questions about boosters. Should I get a booster? When should I get a booster if I am going to get one? And should we not be sending all spare shots overseas where people, in particular healthcare workers in third world countries, do not have adequate vaccine supplies?
ANSWER: These are all great questions. Let me take them one at a time.
As stated in previous Q and A columns, all vaccines lose some of their potency over time. The effectiveness of a particular vaccine can often depend on how the vaccine is developed, what variants it is designed to guard against and how prevalent it is in the community. But all vaccines over time, be it months to years to decades, will lose some of their potency.
It has been found that the mRNA vaccines lose maybe 1 percent or more of their efficacy per month. This is mostly due to the presence of variants. Those who are not vaccinated serve as a reservoir of viral transmission, giving the virus an opportunity to change. So if we want to reduce variants from developing, we need to get more people fully vaccinated.
It is clear that those who are immunocompromised due to medications they are on such as immunosuppressives, or chemotherapy, should strongly consider getting a booster. This is FDA/CDC approved. The booster should be given approximately eight months after their second mRNA vaccine.
The question of whether the general population should get a booster is still somewhat under debate. It is more a question of when they should get one, rather than if they should. This is best discussed with each individual’s physician. Some people may decide to wait a few extra months if they are healthy and have no problem following mitigation measures such as masking, social distancing and hand washing.
My professional suggestion, and one I offer to close personal friends and family as well, is to look at your own situation, taking into account your age, your health status and your ability to protect yourself on a daily basis. And discuss your options with your physician.
QUESTION: The brother of a reader is keeping some Ivermectin at home in case he gets COVID-19 as he does not want to get vaccinated.
ANSWER: Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication. It does not have any efficacy against Sars CoV2, which is a virus. Ivermectin is neither preventive or curature for Sars CoV2. The reader’s brother would be better off getting vaccinated based on a number of studies that have looked at Ivermectin.
