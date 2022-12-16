If you could leave one gift for your community, what would it be? Have you considered a gift through your will?
A charitable bequest to Ark-Valley Humane Society is one of the simplest ways to profoundly support the future of animal welfare in Chaffee County and the perfect legacy of your love of animals.
The Legacy Society honors those who share our commitment to ensuring the welfare of companion animals with compassion and care. Legacy giving is a way to leave a lasting legacy of generosity. By becoming a Legacy Society member you are making the work of saving animals an important part of your life story.
As a member of the Legacy Society, you are inspiring others to think about their own philanthropic goals and inspire them to give back as well. Your gift will strengthen our ability to build a community that gives animals the shelter, veterinary care and loving homes they need.
Legacy gifts, also known as bequests, can come in various forms and sizes but share one thing in common. The intention and instructions for the gift are stated in one’s last will and testament.
If you have named Ark-Valley Humane Society in your will, or are considering doing so, please let us know. By naming Ark-Valley Humane Society in your will or living trust, you will help continue our local work far into the future.
To find out more about bequests, or to become an AVHS Legacy Society member, please contact Amber van Leuken, AVHS executive director, at avanleuken@ark-valley. More information is available on our website at bit.ly/3GflwMU.
Amber van Leuken is executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society.