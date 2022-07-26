Center now on ballot
In the Nov. 8 election, Salida voters will be asked whether or not to sell the Salida Community Center at Third and F streets to Salida Senior Citizens Inc.
The change in ownership would change little in the way of operation. Salida Senior Citizens Inc. essentially initially built the center in 1983 and has operated the facility since that time. In 2010, the organization and the city agreed to a lease that expires in 2029.
Going back to 1983, under the leadership of Dick Tuttle, a former Chaffee County commissioner and retail store owner, Salida Senior Citizens Inc., was the organization that was responsible for constructing the center.
The group arranged for a Mineral Impact Grant of $100,000 but was not eligible to receive the funding. But the city was. What this meant was that the city became the “owner” of the building officially, though the citizens group had actually sought state grants, designed and built the structure and gathered through donations the $50,000 necessary to complete construction.
And since then, for the past 39 years, the group has operated the center.
Over the years the city has contributed to the center, replacing the roof, installing a new boiler and annually paying for the building’s insurance.
But other expenses and operations are paid for and managed by Salida Senior Citizens Inc., which schedules events, manages leases and maintains the center.
For years the building mainly served area seniors, including lunch programs, and was occasionally rented to other entities for meetings.
Today, the building is in fact a community center, hosting a variety of meetings through lease arrangements as well as organizing and conducting various activities from Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, to holding annual Easter egg hunts to putting out American flags on specific holidays, to conducting monthly food distributions, among other things.
According to Elaine Allemang, the center’s manager, little would change with the ownership transfer. Activities that are currently held at the center would continue.
The main reason why the question is on the ballot is fundraising. Ms. Allemang said that if the seniors owned the building it would qualify for a variety of grants that it is not eligible for today because the structure is owned by the city.
Given Salida Seniors’ experience in managing and successfully operating the center over four decades, and because the center would qualify for grants, there’s no reason why the ownership transfer should not take place.
In fact, the transfer would finally give Salida Senior Citizens Inc. actual ownership of the structure it was responsible for building and has prudently managed since it opened, to the benefit of the entire community.
Rise-N-Shine thanks
Runners, hikers and bikers have a new trail to get access to the Arkansas Hills trails system.
Last week, Salida Mountain Trails opened a 0.7-mile extension of Rise-N-Shine, a friendlier route from downtown, which will also reduce congestion on another trail accessing the system.
While the city has cooperated with SMT on other trail work, this was the first time Salida through its park and rec department helped with trail construction, providing an excavator and crew.
GARNA volunteers and the county Weed Department assisted in planting native seeds along the trail, to combat invasive plants.
Thanks for the efforts to all involved in adding another piece to Salida’s extensive trail network.
— MJB