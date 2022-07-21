Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

The creek tumbled its course down a narrow gorge, a cascade of small falls and aerated pools cast in near-permanent shade by undergrowth that in many places spanned its banks. We climbed steeply in the opposite direction, the trail an uneven staircase of roots and river rock that in times of high runoff likely became part of the creek bed as well.

After an hour we emerged onto a broad meadow that curved from sight, but the trail gave no respite, switchbacking into the trees once more until after another mile we crested a final ridge and began to descend toward the meadow again.