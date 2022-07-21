The creek tumbled its course down a narrow gorge, a cascade of small falls and aerated pools cast in near-permanent shade by undergrowth that in many places spanned its banks. We climbed steeply in the opposite direction, the trail an uneven staircase of roots and river rock that in times of high runoff likely became part of the creek bed as well.
After an hour we emerged onto a broad meadow that curved from sight, but the trail gave no respite, switchbacking into the trees once more until after another mile we crested a final ridge and began to descend toward the meadow again.
“Dad! Dad! Walk back up here slowly, and look downhill.”
My daughter, 50 yards behind me on the trail, her voice quiet yet urgent. Not for the first time since her arrival on this planet, I did as she instructed. She stood stock-still on the trail, looking downhill to where the low ground of the meadow rose to meet the forested slopes through which we hiked. A bull moose, blended into the trees, its antlers resembling part of the foliage, watched us, immobile. Finally, my first sighting of a moose in Colorado.
Quietly she spoke. “What should we do?”
“Just keep walking slowly,” I replied, hoping I recalled accurately that moose have relatively poor eyesight but a keen sense of smell and hearing. A breeze quartered across the lowland and uphill toward us, likely masking much of our presence. Bullwinkle stood quietly while we continued down the trail, looking over our shoulders once in a while to make sure he had no lingering interest in our presence.
The meadow now lay before us broadly in the shape of a Y, the spine of a fir-covered ridge separating the two arms. Each arm contained a stream that flowed to a confluence below where we stood. A scattering of beaver ponds and snatches of each fork of the stream reflected the pewter and blue of the sky overhead.
We set our daypacks down at a small promontory overlooking the confluence. Even from a hundred yards I could see fish feeding in the beaver ponds. The meadow contained a riot of wildflowers: lupins and larkspurs, penstemons and paintbrushes, wild roses and columbines. We sat and ate.
I calculated the logistics involved in returning one day, better equipped for an overnight – pack weight, altitude gain, hours spent hiking each way and how much energy left to actually fish once I arrived. On the other hand, a high-mountain meadow, beaver ponds, rising fish, not another soul to be seen … I imagined how this place would look in the throes of fall and realized that coming back here would be the easy part, leaving again not so much.
Hours could have passed just sitting, watching the play of wind, light and shadow across the landscape, but clouds gray and increasingly heavy with moisture began pushing in from the west. Playing dodge-the-high-country-lightning-strike is nobody’s idea of a good time. Reluctantly we stood and, shouldering our packs, regained the trail.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.