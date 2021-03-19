It’s not often that one finds himself at the heart of a conspiracy theory but late last week I was surprised to read the letter “Investigate collusion with the press.”
The letter tries to paint the newspaper as an institution which shares content with government for approval before publication.
An interesting notion but completely false.
The letter writer did write the letter he claimed to in October, which ran in Tuesday’s edition.
Because the questions he was asking in the letter pointed to Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell doing something unethical we decided to investigate ourselves.
Turns out the questions the letter writer was asking were unfounded. Yes The Mountain Mail did use his letter to formulate questions for a subsequent story. Again, that letter was never shared with anyone outside of our office.
It isn’t uncommon for a letter writer to ask questions which drive a story in The Mountain Mail. And it’s not uncommon that we would use the letter as a reference to ask those questions ourselves – a good idea is a good idea.
However, there’s no attempt on our part to “blunt” anyone’s letter, only to dig out the truth.
Indeed the subsequent story written in October by D.J. DeJong elegantly and thoroughly described the mail-in ballot process which left little doubt that the county clerk’s office was not doing anything unethical.
The letter writer then, as he said in his recent letter, retracted his October letter.
Sounds reasonable for a person who had doubts about how the system works and we reasonably thought it was case closed until this week.
Then there’s another point made in Tuesday’s letter: “The Mountain Mail has also failed to report that the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office is under investigation by both the District Attorney and the Colorado Secretary of State.”
We checked on that too. Neither the district attorney nor the state will say if there is an ongoing investigation, and there’s no investigations we can find that have come to a conclusion.
Turns out that there is a complaint with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office – not an investigation.
Mitchell confirmed a complaint has been lodged with the Secretary of State and she has submitted her response to the agency.
According to Mitchell, anybody can make a complaint.
All of this doesn’t mean there isn’t an investigation, but it does mean no story for us at this time.
The Mountain Mail is not sure which letter the letter writer spoke of when talking about another letter to the editor that we “refused to print.”
The Mountain Mail doesn’t have to print every letter received, we only try to. Under some circumstances we will not print a letter – for instance letters which we think might be libelous.
An “open investigation” would prove that Biehner’s letter was not shared electronically with anyone except my reporter. But it would not prove definitively that we did not take a printed copy to someone then burn it so there was no evidence to be had.
The highest courts in this country said they saw no evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election, but there are those who will look you in the eye and say, “It was rigged – prove me wrong.”
There is one last thing that needs to be said on this matter. From time to time, we do share stories with experts before they go to press.
When a story tackles complicated subjects about legal matters, water law, budgets or science, subjects our reporters don’t necessarily understand like an expert would, we will share it with the subject of the story.
For example, a biologist interviewed for a story about the complicated natural history of Colorado’s wildlife who is asked to review the story for accuracy. However, it is understood that the subject only point out inaccuracies, not control the content of the story.
Paul J. Goetz is managing editor of The Mountain Mail, Mountain Guide and is a member of the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors.