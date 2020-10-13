Paul and I are celebrating our 13th wedding anniversary today. He took me to the Melting Pot restaurant in Colorado Springs Saturday to celebrate and I fell in love with fondue again.
The first time I ever ate fondue was right after graduating high school when a group of friends and I packed our cameras and road tripped to Banff Canada and Glacier National Park.
It would be our last trip together before college.
The restaurant was a three-story wooden structure which resembled an old mine and the views of Banff were spectacular.
As we dipped bread and veggies in melted cheese, simmered a variety of meats and dipped fresh fruit and cakes in chocolate we all felt very adult and like we had discovered something so decadent no one at home would believe us.
Fondue has become passe through the years, but it is the best social eating experience ever.
Our dinner Saturday took 3 hours. We spent our time talking and really savoring every small bite. No distracting cell phones, we just concentrated on each other.
Through the years I have bought electric, hot water and gas burning fondue pots.
I even pick up a few at yard sales, most of which had never even been opened. They can be purchased on Amazon.
So if you are wanting to prepare a really romantic, fun dinner try fondue.
You can just do the cheese, meats/veggies or the dessert chocolate, but I recommend trying all.
The following recipes were inspired by writer Fiona Smith. They are a good guide. You can add things to the recipes you like.
Neuchatel Cheese Fondue
Ingredients:
1 clove garlic, halved
1 1/4 cups dry white wine, like Sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio
13 ounces Gruyere cheese, coarsely grated, about 4 cups
13 ounces Emmental cheese, coarsely grated, about 4 cups. (This cheese can be difficult to find. Swiss will work, but doesn’t melt as well.)
1 tablespoon all purpose flour
2-4 tablespoons kirsch
Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
2 ½ pounds of bread, try rye, honey wheat, pretzel bread or sour dough. Cut into cubes.
Prep:
Rub the cut side of the garlic around the inside of the fondue pot.
Pour in the wine and bring it to a boil on the stove. Reduce heat to a simmer.
Put the grated cheese in a bowl and toss with the flour.
Gradually add the cheese, stirring constantly until each addition is fully melted into the wine.
When the mixture is smooth, add the kirsch and pepper.
Transfer the pot to a table top fondue burner. Arrange the bread on a platter and serve with fondue forks.
Veggies and apples can be added or used instead of bread. Cauliflower, broccoli, celery and snow peas are tasty alternatives to bread.
If the fondue is too thick, try adding a little heated wine, stirring until the cheese thins. If it is too thin, add a little more cheese.
Meat fondues can be cooked in oil or broth. We like the broth because it less mess, healthier and you are less likely to burn your mouth on a hot fondue fork. Oil cooking is faster, but I would recommend using wooden skewers instead of the metal forks.
Basic Broth for Meat
Ingredients:
3 cups hearty red wine
1 shallot, finely diced
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
Handful of mushrooms, finely chopped
Prep:
Heat wine slowly in pan on stove top. Add the shallot, garlic and mushrooms and let simmer about 5 minutes. Transfer to a heated fondue pot.
Serve with small pieces of steak, salmon, chicken, pork, duck or lobster, cut onto 2-inch cubes.
Arrange on a serving dish.
Most things only take 2 to 4 minutes to cook, but chicken will need an extra 2 minutes. Everyone will need 3 fondue forks so they can eat one thing while something else is cooking.
Finish your dining experience with chocolate fondue for dessert.
This can be made with dark, milk or white chocolate. Feel free to add a shot of your favorite liqueur to send this over the top.
Chocolate Fondue
Ingredients:
10 ounces chocolate, chopped. Melting squares work well
½ cup cream
Zest of one orange
Prep:
Melt chocolate and the cream in a double boiler on the stove.
Add the orange zest and the liqueur, if using, and stir constantly until smooth and melted.
Transfer to a warmed fondue pot and serve with bananas, strawberries, diced pineapple, brownie bites, cookies or marshmallows.