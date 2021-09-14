by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
I’ve had a couple of requests this week to include some easier, time-saving recipes in my column that can be made quickly after work with a few simple ingredients. Never fear, simple does not mean tasteless. Hopefully you will find one or two of these to your liking.
Orange Glazed
Chicken Wings
Orange Glazed Chicken Wings only require five ingredients. Orange marmalade and stone ground mustard give these wings a sweet and spicy kick. The wings are perfect with a small salad or a side of jasmine rice.
Ingredients:
2 pounds fresh chicken wings
¼ cup orange marmalade
3 tablespoons stone ground mustard
3 garlic cloves, finely minced
2 to 3 tablespoons chopped scallions for garnish
Prep:
Place all ingredients except scallions in a slow cooker. Toss chicken wings to evenly coat with marmalade and mustard. Cook on low 3 to 4 hours. Preheat broiler. Place wings on a large baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and brush with marinade from the slow cooker. Broil 2 to 3 minutes until crispy. Place on a platter and sprinkle scallions over the top of the wings before serving.
Thai Peanut Beef
Thai Peanut Beef features tasty melt-in-your-mouth beef strips sautéed in a creamy six-ingredient peanut sauce. Complete your meal with steamed broccoli and instant rice for a speedy meal ready in about 20 minutes.
Ingredients:
1 pound flank steak, thinly sliced across the grain
2 to 3 teaspoons oil
Sauce ingredients:
½ cup creamy peanut butter
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
2 teaspoons sriracha hot sauce
¼ cup peanuts, chopped
3 to 4 tablespoons water to thin sauce if needed
Prep:
Whisk together all the sauce ingredients, excluding peanuts. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until sauce is a smooth, pourable consistency.
Add oil to a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat until oil begins to shimmer. Add beef strips and cook 8 to 10 minutes, stirring throughout to ensure even cooking.
When beef has browned around the edges and cooked to desired doneness, add ½ of the peanut sauce to the pan. Stir and cook 1 to 2 minutes longer. Top with remaining sauce and chopped peanuts. Garnish with sliced green onions or cilantro if desired.
Barbecue Chicken
Tostadas
Barbecue Chicken Tostadas are simple and can be made even more quickly with a rotisserie chicken from the store. Pair with your favorite barbecue sauce and cheese and watch the smiles on your family’s faces.
Ingredients:
8 corn tortillas, brushed lightly with olive oil, dusted with salt and baked for 3 to 5 minutes until crispy
3 cups cooked chicken, shredded
1½ cups barbecue sauce, divided
2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
3 green onions, sliced very thin
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lay out the toasted tortilla shells on two foil-lined rimmed baking sheets.
Combine chicken and 1 cup of the barbecue sauce in a small bowl, stir to coat. Divide chicken among the tortillas and top with ¼ cup of cheese on each one. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, just until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and drizzle with remaining barbecue sauce and sprinkle with green onions.
Cajun Shrimp and
Sausage Pasta
Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Pasta has more ingredients than the other recipes but preps in 10 minutes and cooks in 15 minutes. This one-pot dinner can be served with a salad or veggie for a complete meal.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
12 ounces linguine
1 medium onion, minced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 green pepper, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup tomatoes, diced and seeded
½ pound andouille sausage or kielbasa
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried oregano
2/3 cup chicken stock
½ cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Parsley, for garnish
Prep:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter and cook shrimp 1 to 2 minutes, or until no longer translucent. Remove from pan and cover with aluminum foil.
In the same skillet, heat remaining 2 tablespoons butter and add onions and bell peppers. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook an additional 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add tomatoes and sausage, cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add Cajun seasoning, thyme and oregano. Mix well. Pour in chicken stock, cream and Worcestershire sauce. Stir until well combined. Add shrimp and cooked pasta and toss to coat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.