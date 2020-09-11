The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission decision requiring those using state wildlife areas or state trust lands to have a hunting or fishing license has raised local concerns.
Prompted by area residents’ comments, earlier this month the Salida City Council approved a letter to Colorado Parks and Wildlife asking that the agency exempt Frantz Lake and Sands Lake State Wildlife Areas northwest of the city from the new regulations.
Mayor P.T. Wood said in the letter, “We would like to explore opportunities for exempting these properties from new regulations by means of a trail easement, cooperative management agreement, joint education/enforcement efforts, potential acquisition or other collaborative solutions.”
Parks & Wildlife manages some 350 wildlife areas and nearly 240 trust lands purchased using angling and hunting license fees to conserve wildlife habitat and provide wildlife-related recreation.
The CPW website states that it’s finding “a significant trend of people engaging in activities for which these properties were not intended,” from illegal camping to actions that disturb and displace wildlife.
Many if not most state wildlife areas and trust lands are some distance from towns and cities. In Salida, however, both Frantz and Sands are close by, just northwest of the city. Sands is directly adjacent to city limits and Frantz is within easy walking distance of residential neighborhoods.
Given their proximity to town, their locations on the Arkansas and their trails, both Frantz and Sands are popular with hikers and bikers, as well as with anglers. Both are favored by families with kids for outdoor outings and picnics, as well as fishing.
Colorado’s population growth and recreation boom is placing much greater pressure and stress on the state’s natural resources, from climbing 14,000-foot peaks, recreating in wilderness areas and on Forest Service lands to visits to national and state parks.
In addition, with the coronavirus more residents and visitors are choosing to recreate outdoors, creating additional pressure on public lands.
Maintaining these resources and conserving them for their intended use does not come cheap. The costs are of particular concern for state agencies that depend exclusively on licenses and fees for their operations.
In managing some 600 wildlife areas and trust lands, it appears unlikely that CPW is going to make any licensing exception for Frantz and Sands users. Doing so would open up requests from dozens of other communities looking for similar exceptions.
This is not to say the city should just give up on possibilities posed in the mayor’s letter. Formation of the 150-mile Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area is an example. The AHRA started with river users, property owners and local, state and national officials getting together to resolve conflicts around growing use of a state and national resource.
Thus, sharing maintenance costs between local governments and state agencies or some type of lease agreement between the entities is not out of the question. Forming a task force of local officials and interested citizens to pursue options would be a logical next step.
Any change in the status of Frantz and Sands will at a minimum require action by the wildlife commission, if not state legislators and the governor. And any change is going to take some time.
In the interim, those using Frantz and Sands for walking and biking, bird watching, to get back to nature, or simply enjoy a walk outside of town, should abide by CPW’s rules relating to the areas and purchase a license.
For adults, a small game license and habitat stamp is $40.24; $45.30 for a fishing license and stamp; or $9.85 total for seniors. These are relatively small costs for access to Frantz and Sands and will help maintain the areas for their intended purpose along with other recreational pursuits.
— MJB