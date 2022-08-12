Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

I arrive long after dark and sit beneath a myriad of stars, sipping a whisky as I unwind from the road, the last several hours spent driving in darkness toward parts unknown. 

Finally fatigue and night’s cooling win over and I crawl into my sleeping bag laid out in the back of the truck. The sound of the stream, until now merely a thin line on a map, pored over and imagined, rises out of the night and up to the heavens.