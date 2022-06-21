R-32-J, Salida: work toget SRO in place ASAP
At the June 14 regular Salida school board meeting, district officials discussed the position of school resource officer with city police and the city administrator.
The session took place with the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas – where a gunman killed 19 elementary school kids and two teachers – still much in the news.
For several years, the district and city have cooperated on a resource officer. But that relationship was strained in the past year with the Sept. 23 incident at the high school resulting in misdemeanor and felony charges against former Principal Talmage Trujillo.
In the past, SRO critics have voiced opposition to having a uniformed officer mingling with students at Salida schools. The criticism peaked with the anti-police movement of the past few years.
However, the attacks and shootings at schools around the country are just one more reminder, one more reason why the district and city should have a school resource officer present and patrolling at Salida schools.
Responsibilities of SROs typically involve developing safety procedures, conducting drills and de-escalating aggression. Other duties can include:
• Arresting those breaking laws regarding drugs, alcohol or weapons, or making threats;
• Patrolling school grounds to ensure safety, monitoring monitors and watching for suspicious persons or activity;
• Supervising building access and safety procedures; and
• Presenting programs on school safety, drugs, alcohol and bullying and keeping an eye out for theft and property damage.
And just as important, SROs build positive relationships with students and staff.
The chances of an SRO directly confronting a potential gunman is small. What’s important is having a trained officer present who can ensure safety steps are followed at district schools, who can build relationships, who can be watchful for threats and remind students and staff to be mindful of potential threats as well.
School board members, district staff and city officials should continue the discussion and work to resolve any issues quickly to make sure a school resource officer is present for the start of the 2022-23 school year, or as soon as is practical to get an SRO in place and on site.
Honoring Mrs. Brown
Maysville’s Mary Brown was honored recently for her efforts to spearhead the FireWise program the past 10 years.
Firewise is a national program that provides resources and materials to educate property owners on wildfire threats and how neighbors and communities can work together to reduce wildfire risks.
Just to make the point regarding FireWise, Maysville residents this year gathered four full trailers of slash, which will help reduce the community’s wildfire risk.
In presenting the award, Chaffee County Fire Protection District officials announced that the Maysville station would be renamed in honor of Mary and the late Dr. Fred Brown.
While she might be retiring from the FireWise program, Mrs. Brown continues as president of the CCFPD board of directors while also serving on the board of Friends of CCFPD.
Thank you, Mrs. Brown, for your work on FireWise, helping to make Maysville a safer place to live, and for your continuing leadership roles with the fire district.
— MJB