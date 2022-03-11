After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, the process of “normalizing” begins.
Normalizing means living with the virus. By no means does it mean that it has ended, or, much less, that it has been “defeated.”
Since it began in late 2019-early 2020, the World Health Association reports 450 million cases worldwide with 6 million deaths.
In the U.S., the virus has claimed 960,000 victims, with about 1,400 people still dying every day. The total number of U.S. cases stands at 79.3 million, which means about 25 percent or one in four Americans have contracted the disease. In Colorado, 12,000 have died from the virus while Chaffee County reports 29 deaths with at least 3,193 cases.
Looking back to spring 2020, fear gripped the nation. On short notice, schools were closed, going to remote learning, and nonessential businesses were ordered to cease in-person operations. Among a host of health orders, public gatherings and sports events were prohibited.
Businesses were urged to have employees work from home where possible. Those that were operating with in-person staffs were asked to monitor employees closely, to wear masks and practice social distancing wherever possible.
In early 2021, vaccines became available and, starting with the elderly, health officials urged people across the country to get their shots.
As more citizens were vaccinated, gradually, the nation, it seems, began to relax. The understanding was that while those vaccinated could still contract the virus, they were less likely to see severe symptoms, to be hospitalized or to die.
This proved true when the more contagious Omicron variant took hold in December; hospitalizations held steady even when case numbers exploded to record totals in January.
Now, barely six weeks later, health officials say, with some caveats, that for the most part those who are vaccinated can “normalize” their activities, that they can and should live their lives as normal, or as Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said, “the majority of us should be living our best lives.”
What normalizing means is that we will be living with the virus, just as we do with the flu or colds. And there almost certainly will be new variants with subsequent outbreaks.
While the number of cases has slowed, the coronavirus has been a source of division – in some cases deep divisions – among Americans, with some challenging medical and health officials over mask mandates, vaccinations and vaccines. And while there’s general agreement that the virus started in Wuhan, China, the debate over how it started continues.
For the national trauma that it caused, it would seem that going back to a “normal” status should see a measure of fanfare, of celebration.
Instead, what we see is a degree of relief. Citizens are over coronavirus restrictions and are more than ready to return to, if not a completely pre-2020 normal, at least going about living for the most part as they did before the pandemic enveloped the world.
For those who lost co-workers, loved ones and friends to the virus, and those suffering longer-term effects of the disease, the transition to normal is not as easy. These wounds will not be forgotten and will require time to heal.
While welcoming the return to normal, there remains a measure of caution going forward, as practices adopted in the past two years have become habit, too recent to be forgotten, practices which many if not most will keep in mind for months if not for years ahead.
— MJB