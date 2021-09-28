Vaccine resignations?
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center could be curtailing some services as a result of employees leaving the hospital in response to a state coronavirus vaccine mandate.
At September’s Salida Hospital District board meeting, Bob Morasko, medical center CEO, said between 80 and 90 employees of a total of 679 staff members have not been vaccinated.
Several employees, he said, have chosen to not be vaccinated and have already turned in resignations.
On Aug. 17, Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment asking that the agency consider requiring vaccinations for all individuals involved in health care and support staff at essential medical facilities.
Following a special meeting of the board, on Aug. 30 the state health department issued orders requiring all medical facilities under its jurisdiction to require vaccinations of staff. Because the state agency is a regulating body for the medical center, the hospital follows state health directives.
Medical center employees have until Sept. 30 to decide. Those opting for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have until Oct. 31 to get a shot.
While individuals do have the option to not be vaccinated against the virus, it makes sense for entities providing medical services to require that employees be inoculated.
When patients go to a medical provider the expectation is that those providing services will not be presenting a potential health hazard.
While the fully vaccinated can carry the virus and infect those they come in contact with, the risk is substantially lower than that posed by those who choose not to get the shot or shots.
Because the medical center could see a number of resignations as a result of the vaccine mandate, it may be required to trim services.
There’s not much choice here, though, considering the safety of patients and their potential exposure to the virus from medical personnel who make a personal choice not to get vaccinated.
Fire restrictions again
Chaffee County almost made it through the summer and fall without facing fire restrictions. The key work here is “almost.”
Following a relatively dry six weeks and a minimal summer monsoon season in Salida and the Upper Arkansas Valley, last week Sheriff John Spezze ordered Stage I fire restrictions.
The orders are in effect only for unincorporated areas of the county and do not apply to the three municipalities nor to areas under Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction.
The order may be short-lived thanks to Monday evening’s storm. In addition, the National Weather Service forecast for the week ahead calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with cooler, more seasonable temperatures.
At 8.53 inches, moisture totals are just below the January-September average of 8.73 inches of precipitation, not counting Monday’s rain.
‘Rider’ congratulations
Congratulations to Nathan Ward and core crew members Claude Demoss, Carlin Walsh and Lyman Smith for the “The Rider and the Wolf’s” recent Emmy Award.
The independent film chronicled the life of Mike Rust and his role in developing mountain bikes.
In 2009, the former Salidan disappeared from his home near Saguache. After a 2017 trial his killer was sentenced to life without parole.
As Mr. Ward said, the honor goes to all those who played a role in the film’s production.
