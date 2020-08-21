Back to school 2020: extensive precautions
Salida schools opened this week for the 2020-21 year, putting in place what amounts to extensive precautions to, first, detect the disease should a student, teacher or other staff member become infected and, second, to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The biggest change in the district, of course, is requiring that masks or face shields be worn by all staff members and that masks be worn by students in fifth through twelfth grades. Elementary school students are not required to wear masks.
Other steps being taken by the district include:
• Scanners installed to take students’ and staff members’ temperatures on entering buildings.
• Improved air filtration systems to filter out airborne particles while adding increased air flow.
• Plastic barriers separating students and staff.
• Adding hand-washing stations at various points in school buildings.
• For breakfast and lunch, seating and then serving elementary students by class, then clearing and sanitizing tables after students finish eating.
• At middle and high schools, meals will be plated in line with milk, napkins and utensils with barriers separating students and kitchen staff, with no fruit or salad bars offered.
Transportation protocols have also been changed to include:
• Extending the area where students must find their own way to school, thereby limiting numbers of students on buses.
• Running buses at about 30 percent of capacity.
• Taking temperatures of students as they board buses and providing hand sanitizer.
• Requiring that masks be worn by students in fifth through twelfth grades to board.
• Sanitizing and cleaning buses after each run then doing a deep cleaning once per week.
With well over 1,000 people involved, including students and staff, it is likely that someone at the school will become infected at some time in the coming school year.
Therefore, the list of precautionary and preventive steps are critically important to protect the health of students as well as staff.
Fire bans are back
The continuation of hot – for August – temperatures and the lack of precipitation in the Upper Arkansas and statewide have prompted the reimposition of fire bans.
Gov. Jared Polis this week imposed a statewide Stage 1 ban and Sheriff John Spezze ordered a Stage 2 ban for unincorporated Chaffee County.
In the county, a Stage 2 ban had been in place for most of May, June and July, but was lifted when a series of monsoon storms dropped more than two inches of rain on the valley.
Over the past three weeks, however, rain across the state and in the valley has been sparse. In addition major Western Slope wildfires continue to burn.
On Aug. 10, the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon caused closure of I-70, which meant most motorists heading west of Glenwood Springs were diverted to U.S. highways 24, 285 and 50, through Leadville, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs, over Monarch Pass, through Gunnison and Montrose.
Late Thursday, officials said they would review the closure in the next couple of days. For now, though, the interstate is closed resulting in higher traffic volumes through the valley over Monarch.
The five-day forecast calls for temperatures reaching 90 degrees with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain. Given recent weather patterns, however, don’t count on the latter.
When out in the high county, take all fire precautions and if driving, be wary of high traffic volumes through the county.
— MJB