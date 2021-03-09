Last week I was reminiscing about my childhood love of Mexican food and my Mom’s homemade tacos. This weekend I got to indulge in my adult favorite cuisine, Italian.
First, let me share some love for Frank Grimo and his amazing chicken rollatini and shrimp al forno dishes, they are perfection and something we have not replicated at home.
Saturday, we went to Di Rito’s Italian Restaurant in Cañon City. They serve a meatball calzone with green chilis. Make sure you order it smothered in sauce and baked. It is hands down the best calzone I have ever eaten in my life.
Almost everyone has a family pasta sauce that has been passed down through the generations and it usually ends up on spaghetti or in a lasagna, which is great, but there are so many ways to make sauces and so many ways to serve them that it is fun to experiment.
One of my favorite sauces to make for a special occasion is Pork Ragu Calabrese style. Any short tubular pasta works well with this meaty ragu - rigatoni and penne are the easiest to find.
Pork Ragu Calabrese
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, quartered
1 large carrot, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 celery stalk cut into 1-inch pieces
4 garlic cloves, peeled
1 teaspoon dried oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh oregano leaves, chopped
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ cup flat leaf parsley, coarsely chopped and divided
1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes
¼ cup olive oil
1 pound hot or sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
1 pound ground pork
1 cup red wine, divided
1 cup water, divided
1 tablespoon tomato paste
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
1 pound of penne or rigatoni pasta
¾ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus a bit more
Prep:
Pulse onion, carrot, celery, garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes and ¼ cup parsley in a food processor until finely chopped. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. Puree tomatoes with juices in the processor and set aside.
Heat oil in a large, heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink, about 4 minutes. Add ground pork, season with salt and pepper, and cook, breaking up with a spoon until no longer pink, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined bowl with a slotted spoon.
Increase heat to medium-high. Add the reserved vegetable mixture to the drippings in the pot, season with a little pepper, and cook, stirring often, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir tomato paste, wine and water together in a small bowl until combined. Add to the pot. Cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until the liquid has almost evaporated, 6 to 8 minutes.
Add the sausage, pork, tomato puree and the remaining wine and water to the pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, adding more water as needed to keep the meat submerged, until meat is tender, about 4 hours. Season with additional salt if you want.
Cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Add pasta and ½ cup of the pasta water to the sauce, stir to coat. Add ¾ cup of Parmesan cheese and remaining ¼ cup parsley. Increase heat to medium and continue cooking, adding additional pasta water if needed, until the pasta is coated. Serve in wide bowls, sprinkle with additional Parmesan.
Looking for a variation on the traditional lasagna? Chicken Curry Lasagna might just do the trick.
This twist on a classic won first place in the 2017 Taste of Home contest and has been tweaked by me for our tastes.
Chicken Curry Lasagna
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
4 teaspoons curry powder
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 6-ounce can tomato paste
2 13.66-ounce cans coconut milk
4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
2 cups ricotta or cottage cheese
2 large eggs, beaten
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
12 cooked lasagna noodles
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, cooking until softened, about 5 minutes. Add curry powder and garlic, cooking another minute. Stir in tomato paste and coconut milk, bringing to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in chicken.
Mix ricotta or cottage cheese, 1/8 cup cilantro, spinach, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Spread ¼ of the chicken sauce in the bottom of a greased 13 x 9 baking dish. Layer with 4 noodles, half the ricotta mixture, ¼ of the chicken sauce and a ½ cup of the mozzarella, repeat layer. Top with remaining ingredients. Bake uncovered until bubbly, 45 minutes.
This dish actually works pretty well with gluten free noodles or using zucchini in place of noodles, so Tamara and Joan, this one might work for you.