It was a Friday morning and I was on the golf course with a close friend, a retired pastor named Max. Because there were only two of us, they had paired us with another twosome, whom we did not know. It was about the fifth or sixth hole when my buddy Max confronted one of the other two about his language. Now there is not much vulgar language that I have not heard in my lifetime, and it typically rolls off my back like water, and I’m sure the same was true of Max.
One of the other two loved to swear and it was part of his game. Problem was that he used the name “Jesus” all the time and in various creative combinations. Max had finally had enough and said to the guy, “Why are you always picking on our guy? Use somebody else’s guy instead!” I couldn’t help myself but I had to laugh at the truth of it. I had to reflect on the reality that the name of “Jesus” always has a certain power to it.
So often in conversations with individuals, when the name “Jesus” comes up in conversation the other person will change the direction of our exchange and attempt to steer away from ever mentioning that name aloud. I’m always impressed with the knots they put themselves into to avoid that name altogether. As a follower of Jesus that name has nothing but positive vibes to it for me. Why then is a single name so polarizing? Why for one person does it contain all of the hope that is available and yet for another it can only be a pejorative in their speech or a name to be avoided at all costs?
We know from the Bible that the life of Jesus was one of sacrifice, and he had an uncommon desire to bring all men together. It was recorded that he was a man without sin; why should anything negative be associated with his name? After all, the life of Jesus was made up of him dining with those who were socially unacceptable, healing numerous illnesses and deformities, getting rid of demons from people, acknowledging the value of women, restoring life to some who had died, declaring the need to love children, calming seas to preserve the lives of friends and feeding multitudes at no cost! Yet the only negative that could be used of him was his claim (proven to be true by his overcoming of death when crucified) that he was the son of God. After he had been resurrected from the dead and after a time he was with his disciples on a mountain prior to his ascension to God, he said, "All authority has been given to me in heaven and on earth” (Matthew 28:18).
Jesus said very plainly that his purpose was: "For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost" (Luke 19:10). This was his greatest purpose – he was concerned about man’s separation from God and wanted to heal it. Not only was his life full of physical actions and healings, more importantly, he desperately cared about our human, spiritual state.
I’ve come to the conclusion in my life that the reason for the negative reaction to the name of Jesus was because his name is a mirror. If he is there to take away our sin, it is important for us to first acknowledge what that sin is, and none of us likes looking in a mirror and acknowledging our faults.
So our choice becomes very simple: We either avoid altogether the name of Jesus in our desire to not deal with our faults, or we diminish the name of Jesus as we go about our lives by using his name as a negative. But no matter what we do the reality is that Jesus is the son of God, has power over life and death and is critical to our relationship with God.
Who and what he is cannot be denied. The apostle Paul said it this way: “At the name of Jesus every knee will bow, of those who are in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:10-11).
Someday everybody will acknowledge the power of what Jesus’ name contains. I think the smart thing is to acknowledge that power now.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.