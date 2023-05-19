AVHS logo

I have had a longtime fascination with wolves and a love affair with dogs. Having read a lot about this topic, I wanted to catch up on some of the more recent discoveries by scientists, including the ever-popular Mark Derr, whose articles can be found at the Psychology Today website.

I owe much of this information to various articles by Derr. He has several books that may appeal to you about wolves into dogs and just dogs. He blogs on the Psychology Today site, if you’re interested in following him. 