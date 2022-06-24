Celebrating your dog’s birthday and need a dog-friendly cake? I take photos of all my dogs’ birthday celebrations. Sometimes that’s just an excuse for a cake for the humans and gifts for the dogs, but I want to make a cake just for the dogs on their next journey around the sun.
I also need some warm weather treats for those terribly hot late summer dog days. Here are some I found on the internet.
Homemade Dog Cake ingredients:
2¾ cups water, ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce, ¼ teaspoon vanilla, 4 cups whole wheat flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 large egg.
Mix all ingredients. Pour into a cake pan sprayed with oil and bake at 350 degrees for about 75 minutes. Check after 30 minutes to determine if you need that much time.
Frosting ingredients: 4 ounces fat-free cream cheese and 2 tablespoons skim milk or Greek yogurt.
Blend together, and then you can use peanut butter or small dog treats to decorate.
Frozen treats for hot days
Watermelon Treats: Chop up watermelon and place in blender along with ½ cup of water. Puree until smooth. Place 1 teaspoon Greek yogurt into the bottom of ice cube tray and pour watermelon puree over top and freeze. That’s easy enough even for me.
Pumpkin Frosty Paws: 1 can pureed pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix), no-fat Greek yogurt, a dab of honey. Blend these and pour into mini muffin tins. If your dog would like it with kibble added, put in a few. I might use a regular muffin tin for my big dogs.
Too hot to bake? Try this no-bake dog treat recipe.
Homemade No-Bake Dog Treats
Ingredients: ½ cup pumpkin puree, ½ cup applesauce, ¼ cup peanut butter, ¼ cup plain yogurt, 1 strip cooked bacon crumbled, 2 ½ cups old-fashioned oats.
Directions: Mix the first four ingredients until smooth. Stir in bacon and oats. Use a scoop to form uniform treats and store in fridge or freezer. Makes 16 treats.
(I’m thinking this will be a very popular treat on hot days – easy and no oven use to heat up your kitchen and you.)
Ark-Valley Humane Society loves to make “pupsicles” for their dogs on warmer days. You can freeze treats in paper cups mixed with water and some wet dog food to have a cool treat to help keep your dog cool. There are endless recipes for dog treats online. Simply type in “dog treat recipes,” and you’ll find dozens to choose from. Happy baking or no baking, whichever you choose.
(I have a dog birthday coming up and will be making the dog cake recipe I included above. I’ll let you know how it goes.)
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.