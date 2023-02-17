In my early years of teaching high school, demonstration speeches were part of our freshman communication curriculum. My all-time favorite moment was when a student brought her miniature schnauzer, Jacques, to class to show how to brush a dog’s teeth.
At the end of her entertaining presentation, she asked Jacques to smile, and he did! Laughter erupted, and Jacques just kept smiling.
This was my introduction to pet dental health care, a timely topic because February is National Pet Dental Health Month.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, “Dental health is a very important part of your pet’s overall health, and dental problems can cause, or be caused by, other health problems.”
According to the American Veterinary Dental College, “It’s estimated that the majority of pets show signs of periodontal disease by just age 3.”
They add that, “Peridontal disease can cause some serious health issues for our companions, so it’s essential to maintain adequate oral hygiene. Untreated dental disease can cause tooth loss, leading to painful abscesses and systemic infections throughout your dog’s or cat’s entire body, which can lead to increased risk of permanent jaw damage, heart disease, and liver or kidney issues.”
You can prevent your dog’s and cat’s health from being harmed by poor oral hygiene by following a few simple guidelines.
To prevent the build up of plaque, brush their teeth every one to three days with a fingertip brush or toothbrush and enzymatic dentifrice. Most dogs accept brushing, but cats can be a bit more resistant. In most cases, patience and training will eventually win.
If your pet remains resistant to brushing, wipes may work. Although they do not reach into the crevices like a brush does, they are better than doing nothing.
Dental chews and treats, which can be found for both cats and dogs, may also help prevent or at least slow the buildup of plaque.
There are many pet products marketed with claims that they improve dental health, but not all of them are effective. Talk with your veterinarian for his advice and recommendations.
Definitely and most importantly, have your pet’s teeth checked annually by your veterinarian because he has the knowledge and experience to prevent, locate and treat any issues that might go unnoticed by you.
Have your pet’s teeth checked sooner if you observe any of the following problems: bad breath, broken or loose teeth, discolored teeth or ones with tartar buildups, abnormal chewing or drooling, and pain, bleeding or swelling in or around the mouth.
Your vet may recommend a professional dental cleaning, which is performed under anesthesia. It allows your pet’s teeth to be deeply cleaned and gums thoroughly examined. Your vet would not perform such a procedure if he thought it would present any risk to your pet’s health.
Good oral hygiene is essential to your pet’s health and wellbeing and will keep him smiling with you for many happy years together.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.