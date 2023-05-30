May is National Walking Month and also National Pet Month. Combine the two and walk your dog. Your dog will love you for it, and you both will be healthier and happier.
The Mayo Clinic claims that “physical activity does not have to be complicated. Something as simple as a daily brisk walk can be beneficial.”
It helps you: maintain a healthy weight; prevent or manage such conditions as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes; improve cardiovascular fitness; strengthen bones and muscles; improve balance and coordination; increase energy levels; improve mood, cognition, memory and sleep; strengthen immune system; and reduce stress and tension.
Now add to all those benefits, by taking those walks with your dog.
The American Kennel Club cites a study by a researcher at the University of Liverpool who found that a “prime motivation for walking our dogs is that it makes us happy because we believe it makes our dogs happy, too.”
The researcher further elaborated, “The dogs get to smell interesting odors, check out the sights and spend quality time with their owners, while the bonding, exercise and outdoor connection with nature raises the human spirit of the owners.” It is mutual, shared joy creating a happiness that is so vital to good health.
Just as walking is good exercise for humans, it is also good exercise for dogs.
Physically, it burns calories, helping to control weight and improve body condition. The motion improves joint function, regulates the digestive tract and prevents urinary tract infections.
Mentally, it prevents boredom, giving the dog something constructive to do instead of resorting to destructive behaviors. Their minds are exercised by watching wildlife, sniffing new scents, exploring new paths and seeing other people with their pets. They burn all that “puppy-like” excess energy.
Walking is healthy for your dog. It is healthy for you. The two of you walking together is even healthier because it is bonding at its best, generating joy and happiness.
Walk your dog and not just in May but year-round. Get outside with your furry friend, move and take in our beautiful land. Be healthy. Be happy.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.